Lifestyle

Check Out Our Last-Minute 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

While many of us have already completed our shopping duties, our latest holiday gift guide is here to aid those who need ideas.

Published on December 20, 2025
Christmas holiday. Happy family and gift box on Christmas day. African American family opening gift boxes together on Christmas day at home. Father gives gift box to his son

The holiday season is upon us, and it seems to come quicker and quicker each year, as we age, or maybe that’s just how it feels in our busy world. For those of us who didn’t prepare ahead of time, we have a handy holiday gift guide with last-minute ideas and inspiration.

This year is a bittersweet holiday season for me, as it’s the first one without my dear mother here to experience it with our family. It was always a journey and a bit of a scramble to find gifts for her that she would actually use. That said, whatever we got her as a family, she was always appreciative of the effort. That part I’ll miss immensely this season. However, I’m glad I was able to bring a smile or two to my mom.

In the spirit of appreciation, I want to share with our readers that we’re well aware of the tough economic times and political climate we’re living in. With that in mind, my hope for all is that we take some time to slow down, gather with family, friends, and loved ones, and, if we’re able, share gifts and meals in the warm comfort of our homes.

In this guide, we’re featuring brands from past gift guide roundups, along with a few new entrants. In all, many of these brands are offering expedited shipping, and could even spark ideas for gifts beyond the holiday season. When applicable, we’ll add sale codes when we see them.

We’ll be back in 2026 with varying gift guides of all sorts, including Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and beyond. For now, enjoy this holiday season, and we’ll see you on the other side.

Happy Holidays and Happy New Year!

2Rise CBD by herbOrder

Learn more here.

Ardur Shoes

Learn more here.

Altar Native

Learn more here.

BOTE

Learn more here.

Buddha Board

Learn more here.

Candy Letters

Learn more here.

CARLOMAR

Learn more here.

Culinage

Learn more here.

DNA Vibe

Learn more here.

FlipBelt

Learn more here.

FLUSTER

Learn more here.

FurZapper

Learn more here.

High Camp Flasks

Learn more here.

Hippy Feet

Learn more here.

HP OmniBook X Flip

Learn more here.

keote

Learn more here.

KUULA

Learn more here.

Meliora Forever

Learn more here.

Nautilus Puzzles

Learn more here.

oobi

Learn more here.

PATH Water

Learn more here.

PIYA Beauty

Learn more here.

Premier Spike

Learn more here.

Puffer Hug

Learn more here.

Pull Start Fire

Learn more here.

Q-Less

Learn more here.

ROG Xbox Ally

Learn more here.

SB SOX

Learn more here.

Sticks N’ Bones co

Learn more here.

Tabletop Bookshelf

Learn more here.

Taily

Learn more here.

The Chair Company

Learn more here.

This Is Not A Sketchbook, It’s An Art Class

Learn more here.

Tuscan Bull

Learn more here.

VISOONE

Learn more here.

WordTeasers

Learn more here.

Xbox Game Pass

Learn more here.

