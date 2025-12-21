Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

CASSIUS Gems: Alycia Baumgardner Most Knockout-Worthy IG Thirst Traps

CASSIUS Gems: Boxing Champ Alycia Baumgardner Most Knockout-Worthy IG Thirst Traps

Alycia Baumgardner dominated Leila Beaudoin over 12 rounds on the Netflix card.

Published on December 21, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Taylor v Serrano 3 - Kick-Off Press Conference
Source: Ed Mulholland / Getty

Friday night’s boxing beatdowns weren’t limited to Anthony Joshua pummeling Jake Paul; the ladies put in work, too.

On the same card for the Netflix event was Alycia Baumgardner going up against Leila Beaudoin.

The two went for 12 three-minute rounds —just like the men— and it was clear from the get-go that Baumgardner was eager to show why she’s the WBA, WBO, and IBF world champion.

She took her time, but was landing so many punches that Beaudoin’s face was already bruised by the third round.

Then the fight took an even more dire turn in the seventh when, moments before the bell, Baumgardner delivered a right to the left side of Beaudoin’s head that knocked her down.

Beaudoin had some promising combos in the latter rounds as she fought her way out of tight spots, but as expected, Baumgardner won the fight unanimously 117-110, 117-110, and 118-109.

“I gave myself an A-plus just for showing up,” Baumgardner said after the fight, and when asked who she’d like to face off against next, she confidently said, “There are a lot of girls lined up.”

Standing at 130 pounds, the Undisputed Super Featherweight Champion is one of the most exciting women in the sport. She’s even considered a trailblazer for pushing for those three-minute rounds, even vacating her WBC title in the process.

She’s been stepping into the ring professionally since 2017, with her first four fights ending after only about a minute, highlighted by her fourth, where she beat Brittney Artis in just 30 seconds. The following year, she secured her first WBC super featherweight title and has been dominating the ring ever since, with her record now sitting at 17-1, 7 KOs.

But boxing isn’t the only arena Baumgardner’s ready to take over, especially after signing with Ford models in 2021. One look at her Instagram and you can see both sides of her personality, the cutthroat fighter and the softer side, in the occasional thirst trap, which to her go hand in hand.

 “I view my body as an art piece; my muscles tell a story,” she told Vogue. “I used to be incredibly self-conscious about them; as a young girl, I had to outgrow that mindset and become comfortable in my skin. That’s something I hope to bring to the fashion world, the understanding that muscles are womanly and feminine; you can embrace your natural looks and showcase that instead of conforming to a mold.”

In honor of her monumental win, check out some of her knockout moments on Instagram.

Related Tags

Alycia Baumgardner boxing cassius gems

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Canelo v Crawford

    Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters: "He's No MLK"

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Dallas Austin x T.I.

    Dallas Austin Says Macy Gray Allegedly Groped Him In Studio

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Portrait of a family embracing during christmas night on house rooftop

    Test Your Knowledge: 20 Christmas Trivia Questions For Family Fun During The Holidays

    Global Grind
    "Die My Love" New York Premiere

    LaKeith Stanfield Replaces Jonathan Majors As Dennis Rodman In ’48 Hours In Vegas’ Movie

    Global Grind

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close