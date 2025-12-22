Jim Beam To Pause Whiskey Production At Main Distillery Thanks To Trump’s Trade War

Source: Bryan Woolston / Getty

Jim Beam, one of the top-selling whiskey brands in the world, will pause production at its main distillery in Kentucky at the top of next year. Faced with a glut of inventory that industry experts say is impacted by President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, Jim Beam will still bottle and store product at the James B. Beam campus in the town of Clermont.

As reported by CNN, Jim Beam will halt production at its main distillery on January 1, but will continue to bottle and store products at the James B. Beam campus, where distillery tours also take place. There is also a retail store at the main distillery featuring the full run of Beam products.

Jim Beam is owned by the Suntory Global Spirits group, based in Japan, and has produced several award-winning spirits, including Booker’s, Knob Creek, Basil Hayden’s, and Baker’s. The Beam core lineup is a staple in many back bars across the nation.

The company says that with whiskey production pausing, Beam will turn its efforts into improving the main distillery. The company intends to keep distilling at the Fred B. Noe distillery in Clermont and the Booker Noe distillery in the town of Boston, Ky.

“We are always assessing production levels to best meet consumer demand and recently met with our team to discuss our volumes for 2026,” the company said in a statement to the outlet.

Trump’s tariff wars with Canada and other nations have led to retaliatory tariffs from other nations. Canada banned the sale of American spirits in its stores, and many provinces are upholding this rule. This has affected the American spirits industry and sparked some changes for several brands.

Further, drinking habits have changed here in the States, with many people reporting that they’re drinking less. There are also concerns about the economy, and many are choosing to save where they can.

