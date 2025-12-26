Subscribe
Karl-Anthony Towns Announces Jordyn Woods Engagement

Karl-Anthony Towns Announces Jordyn Woods Engagement After Knicks Christmas Comeback Win

Karl-Anthony Towns capped off a dramatic Christmas Day win over the Cavaliers by announcing his engagement to longtime friend-turned-partner Jordyn Woods.

Published on December 26, 2025
"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Karl-Anthony Towns had a pretty accomplished Christmas Day, to say the least.

After his New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, he and Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to announce their engagement.

The joint carousel post shows the newly minted fiancés at Overstory, a rooftop bar in NYC, with the city skyline in the background. The first shot is them staring into each other’s eyes with her hand placed on his chest, showing off the enormous engagement ring. Other photos show Towns on bended knee with shock on Woods’ face, along with views of the ring, and one of the couple posing with her mom and his dad.

They cleverly made the caption “Marry Christmas” with the tree, gift, and ring emoji.

The engagement comes five years after the two announced they were officially dating in September 2020 after being friends for years.

“I think it’s kind of cool dating your best friend,” Woods said in 2021. “We know each other. We know each other’s hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together.”

They only got closer and decided to leave the friendzone after bonding during the COVID-19 lockdown and the shared grief of losing parents young.

“A woman that meant so much to me in my life left my life to be replaced by another woman who took that spot,” Towns said of his mother’s passing. “I feel, in a way, when my mom passed, she’s like, ‘I’m not going to leave you alone. I’m going to make sure you know who you are supposed to be with.’ 

The other half of Towns’ Christmas Day was spent beating Eastern Conference rivals, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in dramatic fashion. The Cavs burst out to an 18-3 lead early, eventually finishing the quarter 38-23, largely thanks to Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks staged a comeback in the second quarter, ending the half 60-58, but the Cavs pulled away in the fourth.

At one point, the Cavs were up 103-86 as Jalen Brunson led a late rally that included a flurry of threes, allowing the Knicks to come back and win, 126-124.

But back to the engagement, see social media’s reaction to the pending nuptials.

