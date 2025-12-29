Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Diddy's Sons Announce Zeus Network Documentary About His Trial

Diddy’s Sons Announce Zeus Network Documentary About His Trial & Backlash Erupts

Zeus teased a family-backed documentary on Diddy’s trial featuring his sons and a jail call that's set to drop in 2026.

Published on December 29, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Premiere Of Riveting Entertainment's "Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life" At L.A. LIVE
Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Diddy’s RICO and sex trafficking trial may be over, as he was sentenced to 50 months in prison, but the documentary floodgates have just opened.

50 Cent’s four-part series Sean Combs: The Reckoning is already doing numbers on Netflix, with 21 million views in the opening week, and now streamer Zeus Network is entering the chat.

The streamer dropped a teaser trailer for what appears to be a documentary on Diddy’s trial, with his sons, Christian and Justin, taking part.

A clip shows the two sons entering a room as news clips about the trial play in the background, with journalists screaming at them, questioning their father’s innocence, and jumping to get their reaction to his 4-year bid. Words flash across the screen about the trial’s journey, reading, “The rise. The family. The foes. The joy. The pain. Our voice. The loyalty. The betrayal. The highs. The lows. The love. The hate. The truth. The lies.”

After about 45 seconds, Justin receives a collect call from FCI Fort Dix, which is where their father’s being held.  The clip ends, but not before announcing that the documentary is coming in 2026.

With the family’s involvement and teasing Diddy’s voice via jail call being featured, this doc will surely be more favorable than the one produced by longtime enemy 50 Cent.

The 50 doc also gave an inside look at the lead-up to the trial, featuring footage of private conversations Diddy had with his lawyers as they strategized about the legal proceedings ahead of his arrest.

Diddy took issue with the Netflix feature, as a spokesperson called it a “shameful hit piece” and confirmed “that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release.”

But as expected, social media is now pretty interested in getting first-hand takes from those closest to him in the Zeus production.

See the reactions below.

Related Tags

Diddy

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Esports Call Of Duty World League

    FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

    Hip-Hop Wired
    New Era x PlayStation

    New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

    Hip-Hop Wired
    iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One - Show

    Songs, Videos & Musical Moments That Defined 2025

    Global Grind
    word 2026 on green calendar nearby colorful office tools as a 2026 calendar concept

    Top 100 Word Of The Year Ideas For 2026

    Global Grind

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close