Ice Spice and Michael Porter Jr Spark Dating Rumors

A circumstantial evidence investigation has confirmed that something possibly romantic is going on between rapper Ice Spice and NBA player Michael Porter Jr.

According to Page Six, rumors surrounding Ice Spice and the Brooklyn Nets forward began swirling after her public split from cornerback Sauce Gardner and Spice was seen getting familiar with Porter Jr. at Loosie’s Nightclub in New York City Sunday night.

“They definitely were close, chatting in each other’s ear, and she had her arms around him,” a source told Page Six.

“They weren’t PDA-heavy but were obviously together, sitting closely, etc.,” they added.

Spice, 26, and MPJ, 27, reportedly arrived at the Lower East Side hotspot at around 11:30 p.m. with friends. The group reportedly enjoyed tequila.

“No one else famous or from the NBA was there,” the insider told Page Six. “They were definitely flying under the radar,” the source said, adding that they all left around 2 a.m.

A few days earlier, Porter reportedly attended the “Baddie Baddie” singer’s birthday party at PHD Rooftop Lounge on New Year’s Eve.

“They were very lovey-dovey during the New Year’s Eve party,” another attendee told Page Six.

But it’s not just those who are spying for Page Six that notice the two spending a lot of time together, fans of Ice Spice — whose real name is Isis Gaston — began claiming that the two were dating around Nov. 2025 after Porter Jr. shared a photo of a woman sitting across from him.

Fan-detectives notice that the woman had a red butterfly tattoo on her forearm that looked similar to Ice Spice’s.

“Ice Spice was then seen sitting courtside at Porter’s Nets game against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on Nov. 18, 2025.”

Ice Spice was initially with Garderner, but confirmed on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast that the two had broken up, saying, “It was fun. It was cute. We’re still friends. We were just dating.”

But now that she’s possibly moved on, see how social media is reacting to her latest fling.