Streamer Konvy Reportedly Shot At While Livestreaming In New York City

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Streamers thrive on the unpredictability of having a camera rolling at all times, including when their lives are in danger.

According to social media reports, streamer Konvy was shot while live-streaming in New York last night.

Clips from the stream show him sitting in the back of a truck arguing with friends when they all suddenly look out the window. Moments later, several shots can be heard being fired into the car as they all duck for cover. The cameraman sitting in the front seat drops the camera, and someone yells, “What the heck?” before the 11-second clip gets cut off.

Adin Ross is a friend of Konvy and confirmed that their vehicle was shot at.

“So I’m telling you, I got confirmed it’s real. It’s a real situation,” Ross said on his stream. “It’s not bullsh-t, it’s not fake sh-t… as of now, I can tell you guys it’s one million percent real.

“Somebody got shot, as of right now, he’s in the hospital,” Ross says, adding that he’s been told it was Konvy’s friend and fellow streamer JJ, who was shot. JJ’s been with Konvy over the last few days, touring New York alongside Konvy.

Ross adds that he wants his chat to send prayers to Konvy’s team and says he hopes it’s not fatal.

News of the shooting was confirmed by Complex as well, including a screen grab of a Citizen App alert of six gunshots that says “police are investigating reports of a possible shooting involving a male victim.“

No one from Konvy’s team or the NYPD has released a formal statement on the alleged shooting or the condition of anyone who was in the vehicle.

We’ll update you as more news becomes public, but see social media’s reaction below.