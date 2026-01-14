Subscribe
Sinners Comes Home To Run The NAACP Image Awards

After Golden Globes Snub, Sinners Comes Home To Lead NAACP Image Awards Nominations

Ryan Coogler’s horror juggernaut led the 57th NAACP Image Awards film nominations with a dominant 18 nods.

Published on January 14, 2026
Sinners - European premiere - London
Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty

Sometimes, when white America rejects you, you have to come home. 

After Sinners was effectively snubbed at the Golden Globes, winning only two of the seven awards it was nominated for, the exceptional horror movie has dominated the nominations for the 57th NAACP Image Awards.

The Ryan Coogler smash received 18 nominations, dominating the closest competitor, Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, which came in second with nine nominations.

The NAACP Image Awards look to honor people of color in film, TV, music, literature, and podcasts. They also honor those who promote social justice. So it’s fitting that singer/dancer/actress Teyanna Taylor’s epic role in One Battle After Another‘s is tied with Kendrick Lamar in the individual category nominees with six, Deadline reports.

Both Taylor and Lamar will compete for the Entertainer of the Year prize against Michael B. Jordan, Doechii, and Cynthia Erivo, who’s next with four noms.

Bel-Air, which just ended its fourth and final season, leads the TV categories with seven nominations, “followed by ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt and Netflix’s Ruth & Boaz with six each,” Deadline reports. 

Two new categories were added to the NAACP Image Awards—Outstanding Literary Work – Journalism and Outstanding Editing in a Motion Picture or Television Series, Movie, or Special—bringing the total number of awards to a robust 93.

“The NAACP Image Awards is our declaration to our community that ‘We See You,’” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said. 

Johnson added that the ceremony is a testament to Black creativity and humanity. “From film, television, and music to literature and beyond, the voices of our nominees honor our past, celebrate our identity, and remind us that storytelling has the power to move culture forward.”

Winners in select categories will be announced during a two-hour live CBS broadcast airing Saturday, February 28, at 8 p.m. ET, with a delayed airing at 8 p.m. PT. Awards in non-televised categories will be revealed during a series of ceremonies held Monday through Thursday, February 23–26.

See social media’s reaction to the nominations below.

Related Tags

naacp image awards Ryan Coogler sinners

