Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Former Child Star Kianna Underwood Killed In Hit-&-Run Incident

Former Nickelodeon Child Star Kianna Underwood Tragically Killed In Brooklyn Hit-&-Run Incident

Sources close to the situation revealed that the NYPD received a 911 call around 6:49 AM Friday, and Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene when EMS arrived.

Published on January 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former Child Star Kianna Underwood Killed In Hit-&-Run Incident
Bruce Glikas / Kianna Underwood

Kianna Underwood, best known for her role in the final season of the iconic Nickelodeon sketch comedy show All That and the voice of Fuchsia in Little Bill, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn early Friday morning.

*Trigger warning: This story describes in detail a hit-and-run.*

TMZ exclusively shared the horrific details of the incident that took the life of the former child star, now 33, reporting she was dragged two blocks.

Per TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the 33-year-old — who appeared on the 2005 series “All That” — suffered severe trauma to her head and torso … when a gray vehicle, driven by an unknown suspect, was traveling west on Pitkin Avenue and struck her as she crossed the street at Pitkin and Mother Gaston Blvd.

According to the celebrity gossip site, Underwood was left lying motionless on the street after the unknown driver dragged her for nearly two blocks.

Sources close to the situation revealed that the NYPD received a 911 call around 6:49 AM Friday, and Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene when EMS arrived.

No arrests have made.

Our thoughts go out to her family and friends.

Social Media Reacts To Kianna Underwood’s Death

Social media users have also been sharing their condolences to Underwood.

“Tragic loss of a childhood star. Our thoughts are with her family,” one post on social media read.

Another post read, “Damn..I wish the world got to see more of her after “All That” she’s so beautiful and talented, she passes on Aaliyah’s Birthday too. God Bless that Queen.”

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

Celebrity News Nickelodeon

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Ms. Lauryn Hill Performs At Massey Hall

    Lauryn Hill Sends Heartfelt Message To Fugees Affiliate John Forté

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

    Adin Ross Hits The Panic Button, Allegedly Calls Police On Lil Tjay's Cousin

    Hip-Hop Wired
    "Bridgerton" Season 4 Paris World Premiere

    The Cast Of 'Bridgerton' Shine At Season 4 Paris Premiere

    Global Grind
    New Orleans charter school's new principal works to improve reading and math skills

    Happy Founder’s Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were AKA’s

    Global Grind

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close