LeBron James Says He Doesn’t “Care About…That Type Of Sh-t” Amid Lakers Drama: “I Watch Golf Every Day”

Source: Tanner Pearson/Clarkson Creative / Getty

The blowback from ESPN‘s reports exploring the Buss family beef that roped in LeBron James has led the King to finally speak out.

As expected, he played it cool and shrugged off the comments Jeanie allegedly made at his expense.

“Quite frankly, I don’t really get involved in that or the reports or whatever the case may be,” James said. “I don’t really care about the reports, to be honest. You guys know me. You guys know since I’ve been here in my eighth year here, been in this league 23 years. There’s going to be another article tomorrow. At the end of the day, when I came to this organization, my whole mindset was about restoring excellence…”

James goes on to talk about how storied the franchise is, going back to the Showtime Lakers of the 1970s and through the 2000s, when Kobe led two eras —one with Shaq and another with Pau Gasol. Then he weaves right back into how much the comments are a non-factor for him.

He continues, “I don’t really care about articles. I really don’t care about stories, I don’t care about podcasts, and all that type of sh-t. It don’t bother me. I’m 41 years old, and I watch golf every day.”

He tells the reporters not to analyze his relationship with Jeanie Buss, either because there’s shared respect.

“It’s always been mutual. It’s always been respect, has always been a great partnership, but it’s not like I call Jeanie on the phone. It’s not like I called Micky Arison on the phone or Dan Gilbert on the phone. Like, come on, guys. Don’t make this more than what it is.”

James’ comments came after the Lakers’ 112-104 loss to the Clippers, which, ironically, ties into the ESPN report because that’s the team Jeanie suggested he be traded to while mulling over not giving him a contract extension.

Her disdain for James reportedly came almost immediately, when she didn’t like that he was “considered a savior” when he joined the team, thought he had an “outsized ego,” and believed Klutch Sports often had too much say in executive decisions.

