JR Smith, Still Disrupting—Now in Golf

JR Smith Is Still Disrupting—This Time on the Golf Course With Latest Oakley Collection

Known for his fearless style in the NBA, JR Smith is bringing that same energy to golf as the face of Oakley’s Fusion Collection.

Published on January 23, 2026
JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
JR Smith’s NBA career was built on being a walking highlight reel. Flashy dunks, tight handles and contested jumpers were all a part of his bag. But fathertime is undefeated, and after 16 seasons in the NBA, two championships — one with Cleveland in 2016 and another with Los Angeles in 2020– Smith stepped away from the NBA but not competitive sports. At 35, Smith enrolled at North Carolina A&T to pursue collegiate golf.

And at 40, Smith is collaborating with Oakley to offer as the face of Oakley Golf Fusion Collection, a capsule collection focusing on eyewear, apparel, footwear, and accessories. 

“Smith, a longtime Oakley athlete, played a key role in shaping and testing the Fusion Collection, bringing a perspective informed by entering golf later in life and approaching the game outside its traditional pathways,” Variety reports

“Golf gave me peace. It gave me structure. It gave me something new to learn every day,” said Smith. “I respect the game, but I also believe the game should make room for more kinds of people. The Fusion Collection is about confidence, identity, and being yourself on the course. Oakley has always been about disruption and originality – that’s what drew me into being part of this collection.”

Golf comes with its unique staunch dress code but Oakley’s Fusion line hopes to expand that idea of tradition to acknowledge that current golfers come from different backgrounds and perspectives. 

The collection includes the Edge Elite golf shoe, which transitions to the green and off the course and is equipped with a waterproof layer, as well as the Fusion jacket, which is ready for any weather you’ll encounter on the course. There’s also a Shoeone bag to store all your on-course needs like your shoes, eyewear, and non-golf-related goods. And to keep you looking good, you can round out the fit with the Fision chinos, C1 fusion golf shirt, and a cap.

The Oakley Golf Fusion Collection is available on oakley.com now and hits stores in February.

Get a better look at the collection and JR Smith in his modeling bag below.

JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
