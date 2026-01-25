Subscribe
Kenan and Kel Reunite (Again) For Frankenstein Comedy

The popular duo will reunite for a horror-comedy in production this summer.

Published on January 25, 2026
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 - Backstage
Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are back together in a new comedy heading to theaters. In their latest pairing, Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein, they play delivery drivers who end up making a trip to Frankenstein’s castle. That’s when things get weird…and funny.

The duo made the announcement on an episode of Prime Video’s Good Sports. Mitchell joined the show when Thompson’s usual co-host, Kevin Hart, was out recently.

“Kel and I have always loved finding new ways to work together, and this project felt like the perfect mix of nostalgia, comedy, and something completely unexpected,” said Thompson. “We’re excited to bring a fresh take on a classic monster story and have some fun doing it.”

Thompson and Mitchell have been doing comedy together since their debut on the Nickelodeon sketch show All That in 1994. They went on to star together on Kenan & Kel, making their movie debut in 1997 with Good Burger. They returned to their roles in 2023 for Good Burger 2.

After that project, Thompson and Mitchell vowed to continue working together.

“It would be only right for us to continue to go explore what Kenan and Kel could have been when we were in our 20s when we left Nickelodeon and decided to try to figure it out, instead of just automatically doing the Abbott and Costello thing,” Thompson told Variety back in 2023.

He added, “Now that we’re older and sharper and wiser and this that and the other, we can do it at such a high level on so many different outlets or whatever. We know so much now. There’s so many different parts to the business. There’s so many different opportunities and we’re just ready to tackle all of that. So it’s very exciting, I think, especially when we’ll be able to own it.”

But Thompson is keeping his day job as the longest-running cast member of Saturday Night Live. He’s been on the show since 2003.

Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein is expected to begin production this summer. Jonah Feingold of 31 Candles and At Midnight fame will write the movie, but no director has been announced yet. Thompson and Mitchell are producing as well.

“Coming back together always feels natural, and this lets us tap into everything people love about our dynamic while trying something totally new,” Mitchell added. “It’s funny, it’s scary, and it’s a great ride.”

Watch the announcement below:

