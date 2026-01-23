Lizzo Debuts Her Weight Loss on the Pink Carpet — But Hates Her Latest Photos

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Lizzo has never been shy about her body. She’s one of the most body-positive artists in the industry. Her videos have included plus-sized dancers, and she’s always decked out in body-hugging outfits.

Over time, the singer explained that she wanted to “release weight” as her life began to evolve and not because she felt pressure from the outside, but because she wanted a different relationship with her body and her health.

Well, the new Lizzo showed up and showed out at the Los Angeles premiere of Paris Hilton’s “Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir” documentary Tuesday night, wearing a tight-fitting pink dress.

But Lizzo wasn’t happy with the photos being used that showed off her stunning weight loss so she asked bloggers to stop using them and use video instead. And not because she wasn’t happy with her body, she didn’t like the face she was making in a few of the pics circulating online.

“I NEED ALL THE BLOGS TO TAKE DOWN THE PICS FROM YESTERDAY AND POST THIS VIDEO PLEASE,” she wrote in the caption. “idk whyyyyyy i was making that face! I was doing yoga for 12 hrs and rushed to a red carpet from meditating all day 😭😭😭 I looked good I promise.”

TMZ notes that Lizzo “elevated the pretty ‘n pink look with a pair of sparkling hoop earrings that brightened up the pink carpet thanks to her half-up, half-down hairstyle.”

Lizzo watched the doc next to Paris and Demi Lovato. Other A-Listers included Heidi Klum and Carmen Electra.

This new Lizzo has been at least a year in the making, which includes both inner and outer work. She’s been meditating and doing yoga in addition to watching what she eats and it appears to be paying off.

“Lizzo shimmied into her tiny ‘fit nearly 1 year after revealing she hit her weight goal … and dropped 16% of her body fat. She had been open about her ongoing health and fitness journey … and has been showing off the results like it’s her job,” TMZ reports.