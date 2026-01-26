Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Kanye West Apologizes For Antisemitic Rants in Full-Page Ad

Kanye West Apologizes For Antisemitic Rants in Full-Page Ad & Fans Aren’t Buying It

Kanye West is ready to make amends with the Jewish community after his antisemitic beavior over the past few years.

Published on January 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Kanye West says he’s ready to take accountability.

It appears Ye is attempting a reset after several years marked by some questionable, controversial, MAGA-aligned comments. According to Vanity Fair, the Chicago rapper placed a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal to formally apologize for his past behavior.

In the ad, titled “To Those I Hurt,” Ye resists the infamous 2022 car crash that left him with a broken jaw and inspired his classic record, “Through The Wire.” He claims the accident caused more damage than initially reported, alleging he sustained a frontal lobe brain injury that went undiagnosed for years.

“Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lob injury was never raised,” Ye also wrote. “It wasn’t properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type 1 diagnosis.”

The Late Registration MC went on to say his bipolar disorder intensified his ego and distorted his sense of reality, “I lost touch with reality,” he also wrote, “Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem.”

He offered apologies to several communities he said were hurt by his actions, including the Jewish community. While acknowledging what he described as “disconnected moments,” Ye stated, “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Ye also addressed the Black community, writing, “The Black community is, questionably, the foundation of who I am. I am so sorry to have let you down. I love us.”

Additionally, he revealed that an extended manic episode in early 2025 “ruined his life” and included thoughts of suicide. He says he is not “living clean,” focusing on therapy and remaining consistent with his medication.

While stopping short of asking for sympathy, Ye says he is committed to earning back trust, “I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home.”

Only time will tell if Ye follows through on his promises, but for now, he says his focus is on healing and accountability. 

See how social media is reacting to Ye potentially turning over a new leaf below.

Related Tags

anti-Semitism kanye west

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City

    Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Hip-Hop Wired
    2025 The Root 100 Gala

    AG Pam Bondi "Enraged" At No Charges For Don Lemon

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Marvel Television's "Wonder Man" Launch Event

    'Wonder Man' Shines At Premiere As Marvel Breaks Its Streaming Slump

    Global Grind
    The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Show

    Grammys 2026: What To Know Before Music’s Biggest Night

    Global Grind
    Trending
    20 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By tonyapendleton

    Daniel Caesar Says Fans Were “100% Right” In Cancelling Him For Defending YesJulz

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals
    Style & Fashion  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Everything We Know About Kai Cenat’s New Clothing Brand

    Comment
    Desi Banks: The Elevation Tour - Atlanta, GA
    16 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Comedian Desi Banks Denies Ties To Mossad Recruitment Ads: Here’s What We Know

    Comment
    "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" Los Angeles Premiere
    Pop Culture  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Lizzo Debuts Her Weight Loss on the Pink Carpet — But Hates Her Latest Photos

    Comment
    Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
    17 Items
    Athletes  |  By Davonta Herring

    LeBron James Criticized After Debuting Nike Sneakers Inspired By MLK Jr.’s Assassination

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close