Subscribe
Close
Food & Drink

Jim Beam Rolls Out "Refresh Your Season" Lemonade Kit

Jim Beam Drops “Refresh Your Season” Lemonade Kit To Ease The Pain Of NFL Blues

With the Super Bowl lineup decided, fans whose teams didn't make it to the Big Game can at least drown their sorrows with help from Jim Beam.

Published on January 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit Refresh Your Season

Given that professional football’s biggest game is right around the corner, NFL fans whose team didn’t punch their ticket to the championship are still nursing their wounds. To help ease the pain of the football blues, Jim Beam launched the “Refresh Your Season” campaign to help fans drown their sorrows.

Last December, Jim Beam joined forces with comedian and actor Kenan Thompson for its “Refresh Your Season” campaign during the slate of Christmas Day NFL games that aired on Netflix. For 2026, Beam is going all in with the Refresh Your Season campaign, with Thompson lending his comedic chops and unbridled enthusiasm to the mix.

Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit Refresh Your Season

We had some technical difficulties on our side, so we missed out on the first drop of the Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit, but there will be another drop this Thursday (January 29), and quantities are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“As a football fan, I know firsthand what it’s like when your team’s season doesn’t pan out how you hoped it would,” said Thompson in a statement. “That’s why I teamed up with Jim Beam to help fans find the silver lining and make the most out of the rest of the season, no matter how it turns out.”

Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit Refresh Your Season

The kit made its debut on January 21 in New York City, with Thompson in tow, sporting an exclusive football jersey designed in partnership with the Dazed brand. The event featured a drone light show over the Hudson River as Jim Beam took over the big city skyline.

Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit Refresh Your Season

“At Jim Beam, we believe the best moments happen when people come together,” said Regan Clarke, vice president of American Whiskey, Suntory Global Spirits. “Even when the game doesn’t go your way, sharing the experience with fellow fans can change everything. With the Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit, we hope our Beam family and football fans everywhere take this opportunity to embrace the moment and remember that good times and people are always worth raising a glass to.”

For fans 21 and over, you’ll be able to enter for a chance to snag a Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit for yourself beginning at 1 PM ET on Thursday, January 29.

Be sure to set your clocks and visit JimBeam.com/RefreshYourSeason at the stated time to get in on the action.

Photo: Getty Images

Related Tags

cocktail spirit.ed whiskey

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

    Cardi B Under Fire For Cursing At 4-Year-Old Over NFL Pick

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

    Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Marvel Television's "Wonder Man" Launch Event

    'Wonder Man' Shines At Premiere As Marvel Breaks Its Streaming Slump

    Global Grind
    The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Show

    Grammys 2026: What To Know Before Music’s Biggest Night

    Global Grind
    Trending
    20 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By tonyapendleton

    Daniel Caesar Says Fans Were “100% Right” In Cancelling Him For Defending YesJulz

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals
    Style & Fashion  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Everything We Know About Kai Cenat’s New Clothing Brand

    Comment
    Desi Banks: The Elevation Tour - Atlanta, GA
    16 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Comedian Desi Banks Denies Ties To Mossad Recruitment Ads: Here’s What We Know

    Comment
    "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" Los Angeles Premiere
    Pop Culture  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Lizzo Debuts Her Weight Loss on the Pink Carpet — But Hates Her Latest Photos

    Comment
    CRUTCH | Special Screening in NYC
    17 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Tracy Morgan Ripping Into Unhoused Man Who Asked For Money Ignites Debate

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close