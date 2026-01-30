Subscribe
Close
Television

BLACK WATCH: (1.16.26) ‘Wonder Man' & ‘His & Hers' & More

BLACK WATCH: (1.16.26) ‘Wonder Man’ & ‘His & Hers’ & More

The latest shows and movies to binge featuring folks of color.

Published on January 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

As January turns into February, there is a lot of stream-worthy content out there to choose from.

This latest Black Watch features at least a few actors who are either vets or fresh members of the MCU — because good acting makes for good superhero flicks after all. We gotta say, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stays securing a bag, whether it be DC or Marvel.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

His & Hers – Netflix

His & Hers asset
Source: Netflix / Netflix

I’m not going to front, initially, I was cool on His & Hers. The plot is off the hook (no spoilers), and seeing Jon Bernthal, aka The Punisher, trying to work a Southern twang was at times comical. But Tessa Thompson delievers and when it comes together, it comes together. Run to watch this before someone gives away the twist and ruins it for you. There’s a reason people have been repeatedly watching it, too.

Watch His & Hers on Netflix. —Alvin aqua Blanco

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – HBO Max

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Screengrabs
Source: A24 / A24

A$AP Rocky secured his No.1 album with the recently released Don’t Be Dumb, so now he’s ready to ditch the studio and fall back into his other non-fashion-related outlet: acting. If I Had Legs I’d Kick You follows Linda, played by Rose Byrne, an overwhelmed mother during an extremely anxiety-inducing period. She struggles to juggle a chronically ill kid, a nowhere-to-be-found husband, and is sent over the edge when she’s forced to live in a crappy motel after her home gets flooded. That’s where she finds an unlikely buddy in motel staffer James, played by Rocky. A psychotherapist teetering near a mental breakdown is a bit on the nose, but A24 just makes it work.

Stream If I Had Legs I’d Kick You on HBO now. — Bruce Goodwin II

Wonder Man – Disney+

Wonder Man
Marvel Studios / Wonder Man

Marvel Studios found a brilliant way to tackle “superhero fatigue” with its new Disney+ series Wonder Man.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II switches from the DC Universe to the MCU and shines in his debut as Simon Williams, a struggling actor with secret superpowers.

The series follows Williams as he teams up with Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley); an actor whom we first met in Iron Man 3 when he pretended to be The Mandarin, the terrorist leader of the Ten Rings Organization, which we later discovered was run by Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father, but that’s a whole other discussion.

Anyway, both Simon and Trevor land auditions for a new superhero film, Wonder Man, and the two team up to help each other land roles in the film, but Simon must keep his powers hidden. Little does he know that the DODC (Department of Damage Control) is searching for him and is using Trevor to get to him.

Wonder Man is not your typical Marvel Studios offering and is easily one of the best Marvel Television series since WandaVision.

Also, it puts Yahya Abdul-Mateen II back on our radars in one of the best performances in the MCU series, along with Kingsley, giving us a duo we didn’t know we needed.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are streaming now on Disney+, and yes, it’s totally worth the binge.

— Bernard “Beanz” Smalls

Related Tags

Black Watch disney netflix

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Birthday Bash ATL 2023: T.I., Jadakiss, & Rocko Help Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

    Birthday Bash ATL Celebrates 30 Years With T.I. As Headliner

    Hip-Hop Wired
    67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    Ye AKA Kanye West Inks Deal With Gamma For 'Bully' LP

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Nicki Minaj Flaunts A Trump Gold Card: Fast-Track To U.S. Citizenship

    Global Grind
    Family, children and watching tv together in home for bonding, streaming movies and entertainment with popcorn. Parents, kids and television broadcast with change channel, snack and support for care

    What’s New & Black On Netflix: February 2026

    Global Grind
    Trending
    House To Vote On Release Of Epstein Files
    17 Items
    News  |  By Christopher Smith

    Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of 29 Epstein “Co-Conspirators” As Social Media Begs For The Files

    Comment
    20 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By tonyapendleton

    Daniel Caesar Says Fans Were “100% Right” In Cancelling Him For Defending YesJulz

    Comment
    CRUTCH | Special Screening in NYC
    17 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Tracy Morgan Ripping Into Unhoused Man Who Asked For Money Ignites Debate

    Comment
    Desi Banks: The Elevation Tour - Atlanta, GA
    16 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Comedian Desi Banks Denies Ties To Mossad Recruitment Ads: Here’s What We Know

    Comment
    "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" Los Angeles Premiere
    Pop Culture  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Lizzo Debuts Her Weight Loss on the Pink Carpet — But Hates Her Latest Photos

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close