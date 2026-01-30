BLACK WATCH: (1.16.26) ‘Wonder Man’ & ‘His & Hers’ & More

As January turns into February, there is a lot of stream-worthy content out there to choose from.

This latest Black Watch features at least a few actors who are either vets or fresh members of the MCU — because good acting makes for good superhero flicks after all. We gotta say, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stays securing a bag, whether it be DC or Marvel.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

His & Hers – Netflix

Source: Netflix / Netflix

I’m not going to front, initially, I was cool on His & Hers. The plot is off the hook (no spoilers), and seeing Jon Bernthal, aka The Punisher, trying to work a Southern twang was at times comical. But Tessa Thompson delievers and when it comes together, it comes together. Run to watch this before someone gives away the twist and ruins it for you. There’s a reason people have been repeatedly watching it, too.

Watch His & Hers on Netflix. —Alvin aqua Blanco

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – HBO Max

Source: A24 / A24

A$AP Rocky secured his No.1 album with the recently released Don’t Be Dumb, so now he’s ready to ditch the studio and fall back into his other non-fashion-related outlet: acting. If I Had Legs I’d Kick You follows Linda, played by Rose Byrne, an overwhelmed mother during an extremely anxiety-inducing period. She struggles to juggle a chronically ill kid, a nowhere-to-be-found husband, and is sent over the edge when she’s forced to live in a crappy motel after her home gets flooded. That’s where she finds an unlikely buddy in motel staffer James, played by Rocky. A psychotherapist teetering near a mental breakdown is a bit on the nose, but A24 just makes it work.

Stream If I Had Legs I’d Kick You on HBO now. — Bruce Goodwin II

Wonder Man – Disney+

Marvel Studios / Wonder Man

Marvel Studios found a brilliant way to tackle “superhero fatigue” with its new Disney+ series Wonder Man.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II switches from the DC Universe to the MCU and shines in his debut as Simon Williams, a struggling actor with secret superpowers.

The series follows Williams as he teams up with Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley); an actor whom we first met in Iron Man 3 when he pretended to be The Mandarin, the terrorist leader of the Ten Rings Organization, which we later discovered was run by Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father, but that’s a whole other discussion.

Anyway, both Simon and Trevor land auditions for a new superhero film, Wonder Man, and the two team up to help each other land roles in the film, but Simon must keep his powers hidden. Little does he know that the DODC (Department of Damage Control) is searching for him and is using Trevor to get to him.

Wonder Man is not your typical Marvel Studios offering and is easily one of the best Marvel Television series since WandaVision.

Also, it puts Yahya Abdul-Mateen II back on our radars in one of the best performances in the MCU series, along with Kingsley, giving us a duo we didn’t know we needed.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are streaming now on Disney+, and yes, it’s totally worth the binge.

— Bernard “Beanz” Smalls