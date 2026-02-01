Jarrell Miller Gets His Hair Piece Punched Off During Kingsley Ibeh Fight & Immediately Goes Viral

Subscribe
Jarrell Miller's Hair Piece Punched Off During Kingsley Ibeh Fight

Jarrell Miller’s wig was knocked loose mid-fight against Kingsley Ibeh at Madison Square Garden and it went viral.

Published on January 31, 2026
Lopez v Stevenson - The Ring 6
Source: Ishika Samant / Getty

Shakur Stevenson is scheduled to take on Teofimo Lopez for the WBO Welterweight title Saturday night, but the early contender for viral moment of the night comes much lower on the card.

Earlier in the night, at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, there was a match between Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller and Kingsley Ibeh, where the former got his top literally knocked off.

The moment came in the second round when Miller was protecting his face as Ibeh let off a flurry of punches. It started with Ibeh’s right-handed uppercut and was followed by a left hook, which caused Miller’s hairpiece to temporarily bounce off his head.

With each punch, his toupe —hanging onto his crown for dear life— caught air before flopping back down.

Suddenly, Miller was activated, and between rounds, he ripped the hairpiece off his scalp and tossed it in the crowd with a smile on his face before getting back to work.

He found his rhythm in the second half of the 10-round fight and ended up winning by a split decision, 94-96, 97-93, and 97-93.

After the fight, he talked about his sudden hair loss, blaming some mystery shampoo he used at his mom’s house after recklessly not reading the label.

“I get to my mama’s house, and I saw some shampoo bottles on the table,” Miller said after the fight. “I shampooed, and that sh-t was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair like two days ago. I called my manager and said get me one of those manes and I slapped that shit on real quick. Ibeh knocked that sh-t off. It’s funny, man. I’m a comedian, and you’ve got to make fun of yourself.”

This was the 37-year-old’s first fight since his April 2024 bout against Andy Ruiz Jr, which ended in a draw. It was part of his return to the ring after he was suspended for two years for a PED violation.

See social media’s reaction to Miller losing his hair but winning the fight below.

