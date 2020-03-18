Houston Texans Head Coach Compared DeAndre Hopkins to Aaron Hernandez During Meeting

The sports world is scratching its proverbial head as the looming NFL free agency has teams acting out of the norm.

By far the weirdest action we’ve seen so far is the Houston Texans getting rid of their star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins a fourth-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft. Texans fans were angry at the decision and wanted a valid reason for the trade, and Michael Irvin gave a valid one on ESPN‘s Get Up! Wednesday morning.

Irving revealed that the receiver had a “power struggle” with head coach Bill O’Brien. Coach thought that Hopkins had too much pull in the locker room amongst his teammates, which made things even worse. Allegedly, after O’Brien called one meeting he told Hopkins that the last time he had to call a meeting of that nature was because of Aaron Hernandez. And from there, things started to get worse.

.@michaelirvin88 shared shocking details surrounding the relationship problems between Bill O'Brien and DeAndre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/mr33pvpfxC — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 18, 2020

Rightfully so, Hopkins was pretty upset that his coach would compare him to Aaron Hernandez, who has been on trial for murder.

“He said, ‘Michael, that blew my mind that he would even bring that up. I’ve never been in any trouble. Why would he equate me with Aaron Hernandez?’ From there, the meeting just deteriorated,” Irvin said.

O’Brien’s disparaging remarks continued when he brought up his family.

“Hopkins has a few kids from different women and (O’Brien) told DeAndre he doesn’t like that he has his baby mamas around sometimes. From that, I think the relationship just went bad,” Irving continued.

The Texans have yet to comment on these allegations.