The Fumble: Shedeur Sanders' Pro Bowl Spot, Claressa Shields Interview

The Fumble: Debating Shedeur Sanders Pro Bowl Spot, Claressa Shields Addresses Haters & More

Breaking down the hottest news in sports culture this week.

Published on January 30, 2026
Before we get to the Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, there’s the 2026 Pro Bowl.

Usually, the top NFC and AFC quarterbacks represent their conference, but with injuries and Super Bowl commitments from the likes of Josh Allen and Drake Maye, one of the spots has been given to rookie Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns.

But now that he’s received the honor, The Fumble cohosts are debating whether he deserves the spot.

“Shedeur’s presence in it may make it something that people actually want to watch because he is the LaMelo Ball of the NFL. And I say that from a standpoint of, like, people are just invested in watching this person on the court,” Rodney explains. “The Pro Bowl is voted on by players, coaches, and fans. And so, he more than likely got an overwhelming amount of votes from the fan population, which put him in the game, which is dope for him. It solidifies his brand.”

On the opposite end of the NFL spectrum this week is Bill Belichick, not getting into the NFL Hall of Fame.

He won six Super Bowls as a head coach with the New England Patriots and two as an assistant with the New York Giants, but he was unable to get 80% of the needed votes. It could be his involvement in two of football’s biggest controversies, with Deflategate and Spygate, but The Fumble cohosts say that’s no excuse.

 Like to be completely honest with you, it illegitimizes the Hall of Fame. If he is not a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Like. if you deny Bill Belichick entry into the Hall of Fame as a first ballot guy, then nobody else should be qualified. Period. Like this is just it’s so it’s ignorant. It’s flat-out ignorance. I don’t like it. I think if I’m Bill Belichick, do I even want to go? I mean, it’s like, yo, kiss my ass. Like, you’re making me wait for something that I clearly earned.”

Samaria is just as surprised at his accomplishment being downplayed because he failed to play politics.

“The NFL wants coaches to be a certain way,” Samaria said. “But we’ve seen the league penalize coaches and not giving them honors that they deserve because they don’t play the good boy game, right? They’re not in the good old boys club. They don’t play by the rules, and they’re penalized for that. And I just did not think that we would see it at the highest level.”

For this week’s guest, we spoke to self-proclaimed GWOAT boxer Claressa Shields, who talked about not having sex before fights, her Flint, Michigan, roots, and why she’s the Beyoncé of boxing.

