Grammy Awards: Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish & Kehlani Call Out ICE

Grammy Awards: Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish & Kehlani Use Music’s Biggest Night To Call Out ICE

"ICE Out" made it to the Grammy's stage.

Published on February 2, 2026
  • During his speech, the "MONACO" crafter proclaimed "ICE out," while adding, "We're not savage. We're not animals. We're not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans." 
  • "I hope that everybody is inspired to join together as a community of artists, and speak out against what's going on… F*CK ICE"
  • Joining in on the "F*** ICE" party was Billie Eilish, who used her speech after winning "Song of the Year."
Grammy Awards: Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish & Kehlani Call Out ICE
Getty Images / Billie Eilish / Bad Bunny / Kehlani

If you thought artists wouldn’t use music’s biggest night to speak on what’s going on in the country, you were sadly mistaken.

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican native, used his Grammy win to speak out against ICE, which was reportedly set to have a presence at next week’s Super Bowl, which also will feature him performing during the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show, much to the dismay of MAGA snowflakes across the country.

During his speech, the “MONACO” crafter proclaimed “ICE out,” while adding, “We’re not savage. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.” 

He wasn’t the only one to call out ICE; Kehlani also used her moment after winning Best R&B Performance for her song “Folded” to call out the DHS’ masked goons.

“I hope that everybody is inspired to join together as a community of artists, and speak out against what’s going on… F*CK ICE”

Billie Eilish Also Had Something To Say

Joining in on the “F*** ICE” party was Billie Eilish, who used her speech after winning “Song of the Year.”

“And as grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land,” Eilish, 24, said.

“It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I just feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter,” she continued.

CBS did bleep out other moments during her speech, but you can clearly see her say “And f— ICE, that’s all I’m gonna say. Sorry!”

We ain’t mad that.

Social media loved the “F*** ICE” moments; see the reactions below.

