Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson Offer Scouting Reports On Each Other

Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo are a real-life version of Love and Basketball. The WNBA/NBA power couple finally admitted they were dating in 2025, when Wilson, 29, won her fourth MVP Award and the WNBA championship with the Las Vegas Aces. Adebayo, 28, the center for the Miami Heat, has spoken eloquently about how they support each other through the grind that is professional basketball.

But one thing you haven’t heard from them is how they assess each other’s skills on the court. That revelation came courtesy of WAG Talk founder Maddy Sells, whose social media platform interviews the WAGS (wives and girlfriends) of athletes from various sports.

Sells caught the couple on the red carpet before the Miami Heat’s annual Charitable Fund Gala, which raises money for the Miami-Dade community.

“He likes going left…a little bit,” Wilson said, as Adebayo shook his head. “Send him baseline,” she added. “Yeah, you don’t like going baseline. You go middle all the time.”

She added, “Send him baseline. Contest. Make him think a little bit, show him different looks. Because if Bam gets ahold of your first coverage, oh, it’s done. He’s going to pick you apart. But if you show him different looks and make him think, you might have a chance.”

Wilson stopped there. “I can’t give too much because the opponents might be clocking me,” she said.

“Don’t piss me off,” Wilson said, before Adebayo could respond. He laughed, then gave his assessment of Wilson’s strengths and weaknesses.

“She likes to go left,” he said. “We all know that. I would say people don’t double her enough,” drawing a surprised, “Enough? Cut the cameras,” from Wilson.

Adebayo continued, “By the time they start doubling, she has 25. It’s too late at that point.”

At the end, Wilson told Sells, “That was a really good question.” (And not, we should highlight, one that too many NBA WAGs ever get).

Wilson and Adebayo have been a thing since at least 2023, based on social media posts and photos of the couple heading out on dates, though the two ballers tried to keep the relationship private at first. They came and left events separately, with neither publicly acknowledging that they were dating.

The first hint was when Adebayo attended an Aces game in 2023. They were somewhat outed in 2024, when the mayor of Miami acknowledged Wilson’s presence when the city honored Adebayo and other Olympians from the area.

Both won gold at the 2024 Summer Games. After the women’s basketball team’s victory, Wilson was shown giving Adebayo a casual handshake while greeting other Olympic stars, including LeBron James. In October 2025, Wilson first referred to Adebayo as her boyfriend during a South Carolina Gamecocks Hall of Fame

She told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, “In my eyes, he’s perfect. He can do no wrong. Obviously, he’s human, but the support that he gives always, it’s just…it’s incredible to think I’ve met my match.”

