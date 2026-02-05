Public Enemy Reboots “He Got Game” as a Women’s Power Anthem For The Olympics

Subscribe
Public Enemy Reboots “He Got Game” as a Women’s Anthem

Nearly 30 years after soundtracking Spike Lee’s He Got Game, Public Enemy flips the classic into “She Got Game,” a women-centered remix featuring Flau’Jae.

Published on February 5, 2026
2025 Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Almost thirty years after Public Enemy gave the world the title track of the same name to the Spike Lee Classic He Got Game, the revolutionary group have transformed the basketball anthem into a women’s empowerment jam. 

According to Billboard, “She Got Game” hit social media Wednesday, and it includes an intro from feminist icon Gloria Steinem’s Address to the Women of America speech.

“Women power all aspects of the track with features from hooper-turned-rapper Flau’Jae, Retina MC, Cindy Blackman Santana on the drums, Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel handling the strings and Grace Bowers jamming on the guitar,” Billboard reports. 

“Proceeds from the girl power track will benefit the Women’s Sports Foundation and Black Music Action Coalition’s Female Fund.”

And everyone can thank arguably the best hype man to ever hold a mic, Flavor Flav. Apparently, the idea hit Flav when he was a sponsor for the U.S. Women’s Olympic Water Polo Team in 2024.

The rapper has been an outspoken ambassador for Team USA’s women heading into the 2026 Winter Olympics, which starts in Northern Italy with the Opening Ceremony set for Friday (Feb. 6). 

“Yeah boy, she in a league of her own/ three-point clutch, she in a zone/ I got the clocks so I got the time, she got game, so she gets to shine/ In a world full of queens, be a king,” Flav raps. 

The iconic hype man for Public Enemy will serve as the hype man for the women’s Team USA Bobsled and Skeleton

“The partnership is a blessing. It’s cooler than Cool Runnings,” Flav said in reference to the 1993 sports comedy in October, Billboard reports. “It’s Coolest Runnings.”

