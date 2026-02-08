Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Mike Tyson Catches Heat For Praising Trump As

Mike Tyson Catches Heat For Praising Trump As A “Genuine, Real Person”

Mike Tyson is facing backlash after publicly praising Donald Trump on Fox News despite the former president sharing a racist video depicting the Obamas as apes.

Published on February 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Donald Trump is dealing with the fallout of his most recent out-of-pocket and racist move yet after sharing a video that depicted the Obamas as apes

Even his most faithful Republicans are calling for him to apologize—including Senator Tim Scott—but one person who’s doubling down on their MAGA allegiance is Mike Tyson

The heavyweight champ was on Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox when Trump came up.

First, Watters brought up Tyson’s boxing in Atlantic City, referring to the time Trump paid him $11 million to come fight Michael Spinks in 1988, which he says he was “grateful” for.

“That was just a great idea when he decided to have me fight in Atlantic City … I just didn’t like Atlantic City back then. I just wasn’t an Atlantic City person, and he made me an Atlantic City person … I even moved there one time. I lived there for a few years.”

Then, without being asked, he proceeded to glaze the president, claiming he can only speak to his personal relationship with him, which has been glowing.

“We’ve never seen any President like this before … My whole experience with President Trump is that he’s just a genuine, real person. If he got your back, he’s with you 100% … That’s why I’m for him 100%.”

It’s unclear if Tyson is aware of the Obama-Ape controversy, but his comments have sparked criticism. Trump and Tyson’s relationship dates back decades, and they’ve remained pretty tight. Tyson was spotted at his second inauguration, and just weeks ago, was at the White House for a screening of the First Lady’s Melania documentary.

His appearance on Watters’ was politically related before Trump was mentioned because he was there to promote a Super Bowl ad for Realfood.Gov to promote the Make America Healthy Again movement.

See how social media is reacting to Tyson’s steadfast support for Trump below.

Related Tags

mike tyson

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry

    Kid Rock-Led Struggle 'Rock The Country' Music Festival Canceled In SC

    Hip-Hop Wired
    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING

    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Lifetime Hosts The World Premiere Of "Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy" Featuring Cast And Creatives, Followed By A Moderated Conversation With Gayle King

    Mary J. Blige, Gayle King, Tisha Campbell, Kandi Burruss & More Attend The Lifetime Premiere Of 'Be Happy'

    Global Grind
    Deb Is Boss

    Lil Mama Stars As Deb Antney In ALLBLK’s New Biopic ‘Deb Is Boss’

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    House To Vote On Release Of Epstein Files
    17 Items
    News  |  By Christopher Smith

    Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of 29 Epstein “Co-Conspirators” As Social Media Begs For The Files

    Comment
    23 Items
    Style & Fashion  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Nike Causes Frenzy By Dropping The Costco SB Dunk At Random Costco Stores Nationwide

    Comment
    17 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Who is Sky Bri? The OF Model Spotted Courtside With Druski

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close