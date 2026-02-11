Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and most folks have wisely placed their orders for gifts, flowers, and whatever dinner plans to express their fondness and affection. For this year’s Valentine’s Day, we’ve got a nice collection of cocktails, mocktails, and more for those in need of a beverage for the occasion.

I’ll level with you, I was supposed to put together a cocktail list for the Big Game, but life and my health issues got in the way. I figured I could more than make up for it with a Valentine’s Day cocktail and drinks roundup, including what I’ve gotten in the pitch list and seeing where it fits.

I don’t do much for the holiday, and I’ll probably just pour something neat to share a loving moment alone and with loved ones, something I feel many of us should embrace more, no matter the day. The pressures of big romantic gestures or over-the-top expressions of romance aren’t always needed or necessary. That said, if you know your partner is into some of this stuff, then you should really get on top of it.

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

If you’re spending a quiet night at home, I’ve got some adult beverage and mocktail ideas below that’ll do the trick. If you’re asking me, I think making a drink for your loved one can and should be an intimate and connecting experience. Hopefully, you’ll find something below that’ll deepen the connection or form a new one.

Happy Valentine’s Day to all. And, as always, sip safely, and sip surely.

—

Photo: Getty