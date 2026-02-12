Subscribe
Bartesian Rolls Out Cafécito Churro Capsule Collection

Bartesian, a leader in the automated cocktail maker space, continues to innovate with its latest capsule drop, the Cafécito Churro.

Published on February 11, 2026
Bartesian, a leader in the automated cocktail maker space, frequently releases flavors that fit the changing seasons and holiday celebrations year-round. Bartesian continues to innovate with its latest capsule drop, the Cafécito Churro, adding to the brand’s diverse flavor portfolio.

Inspired by coffeehouses, Bartesian’s Cafécito Churro is described as a blend of churro, dark chocolate, coffee, and cinnamon notes. The tequila-based cocktail is designed to be served over the rocks in a lowball glass and garnished with a churro, the famed dessert with Spanish roots featured in many Mexican and Latin American dishes.

What makes Bartesian a great investment is not only the ease of popping a capsule into the chamber and watching the magic happen, but also the fact that one can go fully mindful with their drinking and tone down the alcohol level. Imbibers could also make themselves a mocktail, missing out on none of the sweet and spicy flavors.

Like all of Bartesian’s drops, the Cafécito Churro is a limited-edition drop that will be on the brand’s online stores while supplies last. For the asking price of $24.96 for a box of eight capsules, that averages out to just over $3 bucks a cocktail. That is certainly a better bargain than braving the elements and visiting your favorite cocktail bar.

Bartesian also has a rewards program for frequent shoppers, along with a monthly subscription service.

Learn more about Bartesian and Cafécito Churro here.

