Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Cam’ron Says J. Cole Owes Him — Cole Fires Back

J. Cole Hits Back With Legal Motion After Cam’ron Sues Him

After claiming J. Cole reneged on a promised verse and podcast appearance, Cam’ron took the dispute to court. Now Cole is asking a judge to dismiss it.

Published on February 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

According to Cam’ron, J. Cole owes him and never paid up.

Cam claims that he did a verse for Cole under the promise that the North Carolina rapper would return the favor and drop a verse on Cam’s next project. Cam alleges that the rapper never returned the favor, and the two discussed that instead of a verse, Cole could do an appearance on his hit podcast, It Is What It Iswith fellow rapper Ma$e

Cole didn’t deliver on that alleged promise, so Cam took the hip-hop generation’s geriatric version of beef and filed a lawsuit claiming that Young Simba owes Cam for a feature on “Ready ’24.” 

“Now, J. Cole has, by obligation, responded legally to the artist. The North Carolina rapper has asked the judge to consider the request for a complete dismissal of the case. According to filings made by Cole’s lawyers this week, it was stated that Cam’ron was never promised a podcast appearance (and certainly not as part of a deal made for ‘Ready’24.’) In fact, check out this excerpt from the filing,” Hip Hop N More reports.

“[Cam’ron] asked Cole to appear on his podcast, and he and Cole discussed the possibility of Cole appearing on plaintiff’s podcast, but no commitment was ever made by Cole to do so nor was there any agreement or condition related to ‘Ready ‘24’ to do so.”

The filings reportedly deny the claim that, in relation to Cam’s feature on “Ready’24,” he’d be given a verse on his project, considering that Cam didn’t just approve the feature; he benefited from its success. Cole’s response also notes that Cam began requesting other things outside the collaboration only after seeing the song’s success. 

More specifically the filing notes, “It was only after the release of ‘Ready ‘24’ that he began to demand unreasonable conditions never agreed to by Cole, or an excessive fee inconsistent with industry standards for a featured performance.”

See how social media is reacting to the disagreement, which has suddenly become a legal issue, below.

Related Tags

Cam'ron j. cole lawsuit

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Rolling Loud Miami 2022

    Baby Keem Announces New Album, Drops 'Booman' Documentary As An Appetizer

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

    GloRilla Addresses Sister’s Claims About Family Support

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LVII - State Farm Stadium

    Top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows Since 2000 Ranked By Viewership

    Global Grind
    Lifetime Hosts The World Premiere Of "Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy" Featuring Cast And Creatives, Followed By A Moderated Conversation With Gayle King

    Mary J. Blige, Gayle King, Tisha Campbell, Kandi Burruss & More Attend The Lifetime Premiere Of 'Be Happy'

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    18 Items
    Sports  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Patriots’ Mack Hollins Arrives At Super Bowl Wearing Prison Uniform With Handcuffs & Confuses Everyone

    Comment
    Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1
    23 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    AOC, Claressa Shields Drag Jake Paul For Calling Bad Bunny A “Fake American” As He Backtracks

    Comment
    17 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Who is Sky Bri? The OF Model Spotted Courtside With Druski

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close