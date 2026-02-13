Puerto Rico Gets A New Luxury Cigar Destination: Club Macanudo

Puerto Rico’s luxury scene just added another reason to book a flight. Club Macanudo has officially planted its flag in Palmas del Mar, bringing its signature cigar lounge experience to the island.

As spotted on Flawless Crowns, the iconic cigar brand has expanded with a new outpost inside the exclusive Palmas del Mar community in Humacao. Known globally for its premium cigars and elevated lounge atmosphere, Club Macanudo’s Puerto Rico location blends Caribbean ease with classic private-club energy. Think plush seating, curated humidor selections, aged spirits and a space designed for long conversations and slow pours.

The venue isn’t just a cigar bar — it’s a lifestyle play. Guests can expect a refined environment that caters to seasoned aficionados and newcomers alike, complete with a thoughtfully designed interior that feels both intimate and expansive. The Palmas del Mar setting only adds to the experience, pairing coastal views and warm island air with the brand’s polished identity.

Club Macanudo has long been associated with curated cigar culture in cities like New York, so this expansion signals confidence in Puerto Rico’s growing luxury footprint. Over the last few years, the island has seen a surge in travel interest — boosted in part by global attention around Bad Bunny — but those in the know understand that Puerto Rico’s appeal runs far deeper than music headlines.

From historic Old San Juan to the beaches of Vieques and the rainforests of El Yunque, the island has always offered layered culture, cuisine, and craftsmanship. Now, with Club Macanudo adding to the mix, Puerto Rico continues to evolve as a destination that balances heritage with modern indulgence.

Luxury isn’t new to the island — but it’s definitely leveling up.