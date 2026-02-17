Subscribe
Martell Celebrates Lunar New Year With Bottle By Artist He Datian

Martell Celebrates Lunar New Year With Limited Edition Bottle By He Datian

He Datian, an artist known for depicting horses, emblazoned Martell's Cordon Bleu bottle with his artwork for a limited edition release.

Published on February 16, 2026
Maison Martell Lunar New Year He Datian

Martell, the oldest of the “big four” cognac houses, annually releases a limited edition of its Cordon Bleu in conjunction with the Lunar New Year. For the Year Of The Horse, Martell employed the talents of Chinese artist He Datian for the bottle design, with a proper tie-in to this year’s zodiac animal.

This year’s Cordon Bleu is a special one, considering that when transcribed into Chinese, the first two letters of Martell translate to “horse” (马). He Datian, known for depicting horses, crafted a design that captures the wild and kinetic energy of the animal with flair and dazzling style.

Jean Martell, who founded the brand in 1715, traveled by horseback across Cognac, familiarizing himself with the terrain, and hand-picking premium eaux-de-vie, which is unaged fruit brandy, made from grapes grown in the region.

Since 1912, Cordon Bleu has owned the distinction of being the first cognac to have its own name. The cognac is made of over 100 eaux-de-vie from the Borderies cru of Cognac, and the quality of the pour is one to be experienced in full.

Maison Martell Lunar New Year He Datian

A limited number of Martell Cordon Bleu bottles by He Datian are available and can be purchased via ReserveBar.

To purchase your own from ReserveBar, click here.

To learn more about Maison Martell, click here.

Photo: Martell

