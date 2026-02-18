Subscribe
Close
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Blames LeBron James For “Terrible” Slam Dunk Contest

The ESPN personality says that once the perennial All-Star chose not to participate, other players followed.

Published on February 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

LA Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 132-111 during a NBA basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty

If you didn’t like the outcome of the NBA All-Star Game in its newest format, you may just be behind the times. Not only did the Obamas attend, but post-game social media reaction seemed to approve of the new three-game tournament-style event.

But, there’s just one problem. Once the highlight of NBA All-Star Weekend, the dunk contest is now its most criticized aspect. Long gone are the days when NBA icons like Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins soared above the hardwood to create compelling contests. In 2016, Zach LeVine of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic put on a history-making bout, with LeVine ultimately edging Gordon in a two-round tiebreaker.

Miami’s Keshad Johnson won the slam dunk contest this year, in what was considered a lackluster competition. Stephen A. Smith says he blames it on LeBron James because, without star power, it’s a snoozefest.

“I didn’t think about the contest,” Smith said on First Take. “I want to applaud Keshad Johnson for winning. Pat Riley standing up and applauding him… but we all know it was terrible because there were no star power. The reality is that we are going to bring it home to where the GOATs can get it.”

Smith says despite playing in his 23rd season and making the team every year except his rookie year, James never competed in the dunk contest, and that’s why he’s at fault.

“I’m going to blame LeBron James,” he said. “Now I’ve sat here for months, and I’ve applauded his greatness and all the things he had done, and he has meant to the NBA, but I’ve said it, and I’m going to be very consistent… the person who really is the provocateur to ruin the slam dunk contest is him.”

Though James has obviously had a stellar career, he’s never been best known for explosive dunking. As Smith recalled some of the greatest dunk contests over time, including Vince Carter, Nate Robinson, and even Kenny “Sky” Walker, the former New York Knick who won it in 1989, it’s unclear how James would have added to the best of the dunk competitions.

Smith goes on to say that James’ refusal to play as one of the league’s most prominent superstars trickled over to other stars of his era. He believes that made it less mandatory for players to participate in the contest, which once carried its fair share of bragging rights. He claims that James “teased” his supposed participation in the contest by throwing down dunks in pre-game warmups and did so for years.

“With a straight face, any of us can bring up LeBron James, when it comes to the Slam Dunk contest and the problems that it had is that he teased he was going to participate when he knew for years people were clamoring for his involvement…tell me that before the games in that layup line that he wasn’t teasing folks, for seasons at a time, about how he might participate and never did. And ultimately, other cats followed.”

He concluded, “When it comes to the Slam Dunk contest and its diminished value, his fingerprints are written all over it. That is a fact. Period.”

Here’s the thing. There are multiple Slam Dunk competitions at the high school level and beyond, done by entities outside of the NBA that are experiencing tremendous success. There is the Dunk League, the World’s Greatest Dunk Contest, the FIBA 3×3 Slam Dunk Contest, the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Slam Dunk contest and more. It kind of boggles the mind why the NBA doesn’t partner with one of those organizations.

In any case, while reviews of this year’s NBA All-Star Game were good, the Slam Dunk continues to generate more debate than a memorable competition.

See social media’s thoughts on James getting the blame below.

Related Tags

lebron james Stephen A. Smtih

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    “Hey Tony” track by J.I.D adn Tony The Tiger

    "Hey Tony!": J.I.D Creates New Frosted Flakes Jingle

    Hip-Hop Wired
    2023 Dreamville Music Festival

    J. Cole's The Fall Off Tour: Our Dream Setlist Of J. Cole Hits

    Global Grind
    Super Bowl LX - Celebrity Flag Football Game

    Cam Newton’s '106 & Sports' Cancelled After 8 Episodes

    Global Grind
    Family & Friends Gathered To Celebrate The Life Of DJ Michael “5000” Watts

    Family & Friends Gathered To Celebrate The Life Of DJ Michael “5000” Watts

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1
    23 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    AOC, Claressa Shields Drag Jake Paul For Calling Bad Bunny A “Fake American” As He Backtracks

    Comment
    13 Items
    Style & Fashion  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Adidas Drops Bad Bunny’s Signature Sneaker From His Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close