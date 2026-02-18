Subscribe
Channing Crowder Tries to Walk Back “Sell My Soul” Joke

Channing Crowder Doubles Down On $100M “Sell My Soul” Joke After Terence Crawford Clapback

After getting destroyed by boxing champ Terence Crawford on The Pivot, for his viral “sell my soul” comment, Crowder claims it was just about the power of a big payday.

Published on February 18, 2026
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder wants to clear up his comments that he would “sell his soul” for $100 million, adding that he was only trying to point out that everyone has a price, and that wasn’t highlighting his personal belief.

In case you missed it, Crowder got his soul taken out of his body on a recent episode of The Pivot podcast, where Crowder is a host. During the episode, which featured undefeated boxing champion Terence Crawford, the discussion moved to Crawford, who recently retired, if he’d ever box professionally again. Crawford said no. Crowder argued that a large payday could get him out of retirement. Crowder argued that $100 million might get Crawford back in the ring. Crawford said it wouldn’t. Crowder joked that for $100 million dollars “you could have my soul.”

“That’s you. And now we know your character,” Crawford responded. 

Social media went nuts, calling the crushing comment another body added to Crawford’s undefeated record. 

On the latest episode of The Pivot, Crowder wanted to clear a few things up. First, he claims that he was misunderstood. Second, he claimed that the comment wasn’t about spirituality, but rather the motivating factor that money can have to influence people who have sworn that they wouldn’t go back. 

“My point was that Bud Crawford’s about to go fight,” Crowder said. “And when the number gets high enough, he’s gonna do it, and I want everybody to apologize to me.”

He added: “You don’t have to sell your soul, but $100 million, I’ll fight a giraffe, a lion, a tiger, a penguin at the same time. A hundred mil? That’s a lot of money, that’s life-changing, generational.”

Crowder also wants everyone to know that he saw all the social media jokes made on his behalf, but wanted to clear up that conversation wasn’t about selling souls.  

“I was saying that there’s a price on him getting back in the ring, not selling your soul that Christ gave me life and all,” he said. “I’m not gonna be the devil for $100 million … but for $100 million, the whole life changes. What are y’all talking about?”

See social media’s reaction to Channing’s soul comments below.

