‘The Pivot Podcast’ Host Channing Crowder Calls Russell Wilson A Square, Twitter Brands Him A Hater

It never fails. Someone always seems to hate on Russell Wilson and Ciara’s beautiful relationship. Former NFL pro, now host on The Pivot Podcast, Channing Crowder is the latest person to share his unwanted two cents about Russell Wilson being “cool enough” to bag Ciara, and social media is dragging him for it deservingly so.

A clip from an episode of the show has now gone viral featuring Crowder claiming that if it wasn’t for his money, Ciara wouldn’t even have looked his way. “If Russell if ain’t have that bread, Ciara ain’t gon be with him,” the former Miami Dolphin ridiculously claimed. “Russell square, Ciara has a good situation, but you don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson.”

What?

Has Crowder not seen how toxic Future was and still is? Why would anyone want to deal with that on a long-term basis?

Crowder’s co-hosts, Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor, pushed back on his foolish claims of Wilson being a square pointing to Ciara wanting something better and finding it in the Denver Broncos’ new quarterback.

As expected, Twitter has sounded off on Crowder for running his gums about Wilson. “Russell Wilson married that woman. Takes care of his family. Keeps his nose clean and yet a man who lives a life extremely similar to Russell is calling him a square. We down so bad as black men,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Russell Wilson aint done nothing but love a BW out loud and apologetically for years and that makes him a square or a lame in the eyes of men who are paid to make a mockery of Black culture that is palatable for Yt America,” another Twitter user accurately pointed out.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have been together for seven blissful years and have two wonderful children. Wilson also is a great stepdad to Ciara’s first son, Future Zahir Wilburn. Who wouldn’t want a “square” like that in their lives?

Photo: Mark Brown / Getty