Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Uncensored Returns With Anthony Anderson

TV One’s ‘Uncensored’ Returns With Anthony Anderson Opening Up About His Health Journey

The actor reveals the frightening symptoms that led to his Type 2 diabetes discovery and how the experience reshaped his life.

Published on February 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Anthony Anderson - TV One UNCENSORED
Source: TV One / iOne Digital

TV One’s Uncensored seventh season premieres Thursday with actor Anthony Anderson, who gets candid about a health scare he later learned was Type 2 diabetes.   

“I was taking meetings all around town. I’m not feeling like my normal self. I was lethargic. I’m taking mid-day naps. I would sit on the couch, and I would fall asleep during the commercials. Things like that never happened to me before,” he says.

“I’ll never forget [it]. It’s 11:30 at night. I had just put five gallons of water into the water dispenser. Then from 11:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. I drank five gallons. Every time I went to the bathroom, I had to drink a glass of water. Every time I drank a glass of water, I had to go to the bathroom. When I woke up the next morning, I realized five gallons of water was gone.”

Anthony Anderson - TV One UNCENSORED
Source: TV One / iOne Digital

Anderson was only 30 when he learned that what he was struggling with was a common diagnosis for many African Americans, but it didn’t make it any less scary.

In another candid moment, Anderson explains how his childhood helped make him into the man he is today, including a crossroads that could’ve taken him down a very dark path. 

“To be honest, I tried selling weed. I was asked to sell crack, but I saw where it took friends and people that were in my neighborhood, either to the penitentiary or the cemetery,” said Anderson, who grew up in Compton, Calif. “I knew my Mom and Dad would whop my ass, not just whop my ass, but beat my ass if I were ever caught up in something like that.”

Anderson goes on to explain the difference between an ass whipping and an ass beating. He even opens up about the setbacks he faced, including having to drop out of Howard University, and how he turned tragedy into triumph. 

The upcoming season, Uncensored, will feature nothing but star power, including Keke Palmer, Blair Underwood, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Kiera Sheard, and Wood Harris. 

Uncensored premieres tonight, February 19th, at 8/7 p.m. CT on TV One.

Related Tags

anthony anderson TV One Uncensored

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Locals Call For Capping Cross-Bronx Expressway To Reduce Negative Health Effects

    Bronx Mall Madness: Hundreds Of Teens Rush Stores And Things Got Ugly

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' And Sony Pictures Animation's "GOAT"

    Emmy-Nominated Costume Designer Dominique Dawson Breaks Down 'GOAT’s' Streetwear Style

    Global Grind
    2023 Dreamville Music Festival

    J. Cole's The Fall Off Tour: Our Dream Setlist Of J. Cole Hits

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1
    23 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    AOC, Claressa Shields Drag Jake Paul For Calling Bad Bunny A “Fake American” As He Backtracks

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment
    The 2026 NBA All-Star Game
    10 Items
    Sports  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Spike Lee Explains His Pro-Palestine Outfit At All-Star Game With First Ever Israeli-Born Player

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close