Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

JAŸ-Z Changes Name As “Dead Presidents” Hits Streaming Platforms For First Time

JAY-Z, always patently in control of his namesake and legacy, made a sweeping change to list his stage name as JAŸ-Z on streaming platforms.

Published on February 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

JAY-Z might not be as active an artist as he was during his creative rise, but it looks like Hov is making moves in the background all the same. Across social media platforms, JAY-Z has changed his name to JAŸ-Z, and the reasoning behind the switch isn’t known.

For eagle-eyed fans of the Brooklyn superstar, they will recall that Jay’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, featured the umlaut atop the Y in his name. Since the classic album will be turning 30 this summer, perhaps this is a sign of a repackaged release or other plans.

For starters, “Dead Presidents” has hit streaming platforms for the first time, and for those looking for a more tangible keepsake, there’s also a CD, cassette, and vinyl available for purchase at JayZ30.com.

Jay’s last full-length release was 4:44 in 2017, followed by his joint album, Everything Is Love, with his wife, Beyoncé, as The Carters the following year. The rapper and mogul has altered the stylization several times over the course of his three-decade career, but the reclusive lyricist has kept his motives for the changes close to the vest.

We also got to hear Jay on both DJ Khaled’s “God Did” and Pusha T’s “Neck and Wrist” in recent years, showing that the pen is still as sharp as ever. Hov also did some heavy lifting on Jay Electronica’s debut studio album, A Written Testimony, in 2020.

If Jay-Z, excuse us, JAŸ-Z, is plotting a return to music, it’d be a welcome sight considering many of Hov’s peers, including Nas, Clipse, Juice Crew, and other rappers of earlier eras, are still releasing quality music.

Photo: Getty

JAŸ-Z Changes Name As “Dead Presidents” Hits Streaming Platforms For First Time was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related Tags

Jay Z

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 22 Premiere Party Presented By OPPO And NYLON

    Tyra Banks Slammed By 'ANTM' Alum Tiffany Richardson Following Netflix's 'Reality Check' Doc

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' And Sony Pictures Animation's "GOAT"

    Emmy-Nominated Costume Designer Dominique Dawson Breaks Down 'GOAT’s' Streetwear Style

    Global Grind
    2023 Dreamville Music Festival

    J. Cole's The Fall Off Tour: Our Dream Setlist Of J. Cole Hits

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    Purpose Behind the Lens: How Nate Edwards Films the Extraordinary Inside the Everyday

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Be Rooted: How Jasmin Foster Built A Lifestyle Brand For Black Women, By Black Women

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close