Claressa Shields Retains Crown After Win Over Franchon Crews-Dezurn

Claressa Shields Retains Crown After Unanimous Win Over Franchon Crews-Dezurn

The boxer went ten rounds in her defeat of Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Detroit.

Published on February 23, 2026
2024 PFL vs Bellator
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Claressa Shields retained her heavyweight crown in dominant fashion over the weekend, with an unanimous defeat of challenger Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Detroit on Sunday night.

Shields, 30, and Crews Dezurn, 38, fought ten rounds at Little Caesars Arena. The two promised an entertaining bout, and it was, as they slugged it out with celebs including rappers Big Sean, Tee Grizzley, comedians Mike Epps and Michael Blockson, and boxing legend Thomas “Hit Man” Hearns. Her partner, Papoose, was there as well.

The fight was eventually scored 100-90 in Shield’s favor. The bout was a rematch of both fighters’ pro debut in 2016 in Las Vegas, when Shields also scored the victory. This time, Crews Dezurn was dominant in the early rounds, but Shields proved too much to handle overall.

“I haven’t seen a fight that exciting in women’s boxing in a very long time, and I haven’t been in one where a girl could rumble like that,” Shields, who had to get a stitch on her face, said afterwards. “I know the scorecards were 90 to 100, but I think she got me two rounds. I just don’t know which two.”

Though it ended with her on the losing side, Crews-Dezurn said she felt proud of the effort from both women and left the ring appreciative of her opponent.

“She inspires me. She came in at a time where I was dominant and shook the table up,” Crews-Dezurn said. “When I’m seeing her, I’m like, ‘OK, that’s a point I could get to, or that’s somebody who can keep fire under me,’ and it’s never a jealousy thing. I’m proud of her.”

Even the fight atmosphere was electric. Lil Boosie performed “Set It Off” as Shields’ walk-in song.

“Last night was such a movie,” Shields, a native of Flint, Michigan, said on Instagram Monday morning. “When I tell you, this has been one of the best fight weeks, one of the best stylin’ – listen, I had a ball. The walkout was crazy. I went on there, and got in that ring and looked around. I saw so many minks and furs, honey. I’m like, ‘Where is we at? Is we at the m—–f—- fur store? Because baby, when I tell you I seen so many different color minks…everybody looked so damn good…I had a good time. It was a good ol’ street brawl. I’m glad Franchon came with that s—.”

Shields remains undefeated at 18-0 with 3 KO’s. Crews-Dezurn’s record is now 10-3, and she retains her super middleweight title. Shields referenced Crews-Dezurn’s moniker as the “Heavy Hitting Diva,” saying she had to get “tricky” with her to assure a victory.

“That’s one of the best fights that I’ve been in at my professional career, especially at 10 rounds,” she said in a post-fight interview. “It was fun. I had to watch my ass every round.”

As for what’s next, Shields says she wants to fight Shadasia Green and then Mikaela Mayer in a “catchweight” fight, which is a bout outside normal weight classes in a range the combatants agree on. For Mayer, that’s likely be at ten pounds lighter for Shields or about 162 or so, per ESPN‘s report.

In 2027, Shields says she’s looking to take some time off and dedicate herself to her personal life and “have some kids.”

See reactions to the fight below.

