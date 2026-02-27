Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut In 'Moulin Rouge'

Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Broadway Debut In ‘Moulin Rouge’

The queen of the Hotties is heading to New York to play Zidler in the Tony Award-winning musical.

Published on February 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Hot Girl Meg is now Broadway Megan. She announced this week that she’s heading to the Great White Way to star in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the 2001 movie created and directed by Baz Luhrmann.

A Broadway run that began in 2019 was interrupted by COVID and brought back in 2021, where it has been playing at the Al Hirschfeld Theater ever since. In 2020, the show won 10 Tonys, including Best Musical.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, said in a statement. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

The real Moulin Rouge opened in Paris in 1889. At the time, it was viewed as a place for the working and elite classes to hang out together and was famous for its ‘can-can’ dancers. It still exists, putting on two shows a night.

Lahrmann’s 2001 film starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, spawning the hit remake of “Lady Marmalade” with Pink, Christina Aguilera, Missy, Lil’ Kim and Mya.

Megan is playing club owner Harold Zidler, which would make her the first woman to play the role. It has yet to be announced if she’ll play the role as a man or a woman. This will mark Megan’s Broadway debut.

If you want to see her debut, get your dollars up now. Megan will only be on Broadway for eight weeks, from Tuesday, March 24 to Sunday, May 17. If you’re wondering if her current boyfriend, Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson, will be there in support, getting to her opening night show would be tight. He has a night game in Dallas on March 23 and another in Colorado on the 25th.

A private jet from Dallas to New York could take from 2 hours 15 minutes to 3 hours and 50 minutes. (Heavier commercial jets get there a little faster, but none would be heading out of Dallas that late.) From New York to Denver is trickier – it takes 3-and-a-half to 5 hours to get there.

We’re sure her dressing room will be tricked out with flowers, though. See social media’s reaction to the role below.


Related Tags

Broadway hip hop Megan Thee Stallion music

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" To Donald Trump's Immigration Policies

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace

    Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

    Hip-Hop Wired
    US-AUCTION-SPORTS

    15 Sneakers That Always Turn Heads

    Global Grind
    BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-BRITS

    These 2016 R&B Albums Still Hit Different in 2026

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    Purpose Behind the Lens: How Nate Edwards Films the Extraordinary Inside the Everyday

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Be Rooted: How Jasmin Foster Built A Lifestyle Brand For Black Women, By Black Women

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    There Are No Small Roles: Christian Robinson On Faith, Craft, and Purpose

    Comment
    Renae Bluitt Keepers of the Culture She Did That.
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Building With Purpose — How Renae Bluitt Champions Black Women Entrepreneurs

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close