Experience Cherry Blossom Season At The Waldorf Astoria Washington DC

Cherry Blossom season in Washington, D.C. brings millions of visitors to the Nation’s Capital each spring, and the annual event is a visual thrill for the ages. If cherry blossom season piques your interest, the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC invites visitors to the region to see its timely ode to spring in its lobby and via its afternoon tea experience.

Starring on February 26 and running through May, the Waldorf Astoria cherry blossom season event focuses not only on the beautiful cherry blossoms that adorn the area, but also ties in dining, cocktails, and a spa package, all following the theme in tandem

The Waldorf Astoria Washington DC already boasts one of the most luxurious hotel lobby spaces, and it has been redecorated with floral arrangements and related decor that nod to the beauty and elegance of blooming cherry blossom trees.

In 1912, Tokyo Mayor Yukio Ozaki gifted 3,000 trees to the city of Washington as a token of friendship between Japan and America, and they were planted by First Lady Helen Herron Taft and Viscountess Chinda, wife of the Japanese ambassador, at the Tidal Basin area near the National Mall.

Peacock Alley, the bar and restaurant space, also received the seasonal refresh along with the Clocktower Atrium, and plays host to the Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea event. Among the array of teas, cherries figure prominently into the bites that will be served.

Those items include Brisket Corn Rolls with cherry BBQ and miso coleslaw, Maryland Crab Beignets with cherry tsukemono and blood orange, Chicken Cherryaki with sticky rice and shiso, and Confit Duck with brandied cherry mostardo.

For guests looking for plant-based fare, the menu will include vegetarian riffs like Confit Mushroom and a Pulled Jackfruit Corn Roll.

No afternoon tea is complete without pastries, and the course includes Black Sesame Caramel and Lychee Rose scones served with Cherry Blossom Jam, Devonshire Cream, Yuzu Mint Curd, Yuzu Strawberry Tea Cake, Hōjicha Cherry Opera Torte, Sakura Rice Shortbread, Matcha Tartremet, and Sakura Yokan.

The Afternoon Tea takes place Thursday through Sunday only with two set times, 12:00 pm and 3:30 pm local time. The price per patron is $120 and can be booked through OpenTable or by calling the establishment directly at 202-868-5042 to learn about the full experience.

Hotel guests can also get into the festivities with a stay package for two that includes a night at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, Rosé Champagne, a private mixology class in the Tasting Salon, $100 in-room dining credit for breakfast in bed, and a late checkout of 2 pm the following day.

For guests looking to involve the whole family, there is another package that adds in an origami class, kites adorned with the famed trees from Japan, to take for a whirl at the nearby National Mall, and a $250 hotel credit for those looking to book a suite for the night, along with the late 2 pm checkout.



Last but not least, spa packages are also available, and they too follow the same theme and include luxury options such as the two-hour Sakura Body Treatment, the Ultimate Sakura Ritual Facial, and the all-in Sakura Serenity Package.

To check out the spa package offers, click here.

Learn more about all the aforementioned offers mentioned above here.

To learn more about the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, click here. As a reminder, the theme lasts until May 10, 2026.

Photo: Waldorf Astoria Washington DC