Gucci Mane Announces New Campaign With HOKA

Gucci Mane Links With HOKA & Foot Locker For “Right Shoe, Wrong Gucci” Campaign

Published on March 1, 2026

Published on March 1, 2026
  • The new campaign, "Right Show, Wrong Gucci," taps into the viral moment comparing Gucci to NBA referee James Williams.
  • The silhouette is described as a comfortable, street-ready sneaker that not only suits runners but also fits right into music, fashion, and city life.
Gucci Mane, HOKA, and Foot Locker are coming together for a campaign that no one saw coming.

The Atlanta rapper is not only known for his rhymes, but also for completely transforming his lifestyle, losing his infamous “Gucci gut” and trading it in for a healthier, slim look.

Sunday, the “Lemonade” crafter announced his new campaign with HOKA, the sportswear brand best known for its popular running sneakers, and the iconic brick-and-mortar chain Foot Locker.

The new campaign, “Right Show, Wrong Gucci,” taps into the viral moment comparing Gucci to NBA referee James Williams.

In the clip announcing the campaign, Gucci walks into a Foot Locker location to do some sneaker shopping and is helped by two doppelgänger refs for what is a hilarious ad-lib-filled moment that eventually sees the two Foot Locker employees bless the rapper with a pair of Bondi 7 Stealth Tech HOKA sneakers.

The silhouette is described as a comfortable, street-ready sneaker that not only suits runners but also fits right into music, fashion, and city life.

Gucci Mane x HOKA
A description of the sneaker from HOKA reads:

Bondi 7 is built for days that don’t slow down. With its ultra-cushioned feel, breathable upper and plush collar, it delivers comfort that lasts well beyond the morning commute. Easy to wear and made to be seen, it’s a staple you’ll reach for again and again.

The HOKA Bondi Stealth 7 is available now for $165 via the company’s website and at Foot Locker.

You can see more photos below.

Gucci Mane x HOKA
Gucci Mane x HOKA
Gucci Mane x HOKA
Gucci Mane x HOKA
