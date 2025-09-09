Foot Locker Hires Former Nike Exec Behind Yeezy Resale Scandal

Dick’s Sporting Goods has completed its purchase of Foot Locker, and with the acquisition comes new employees.

Returning to the sportswear industry is Ann Freeman, previously known as Ann Hebert, who was once the VP of Nike North America, and has now been appointed president of Foot Locker’s North America operations.

If her name sounds familiar, it’s because she was embroiled in controversy when she was at the Swoosh until stepping down in 2021.

It was discovered that her son Joe was running his sneaker reselling business, West Coast Streetwear, and used her credit card to fund it.

Love Business & Economy? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

It began when Joe spoke to Bloomberg Businessweek about his growing business, particularly an instance where he bought $132,000 worth of Yeezy Boost 350 Zyon and flipped them for a $20,000 profit.

He wanted to prove his earnings to the business outlet, so he turned over the financial statements of the American Express card used to buy the Yeezy haul, which is when it was discovered that his mom’s name was on the card instead of his.

Nike then conducted an internal investigation and determined that there was no wrongdoing. However, the situation’s optics weren’t entirely sound, as she was in charge of Nike’s direct-to-consumer strategy, which affects the resale market. So, she decided to step down after 25 years at the company.

A few years removed from the blow-up, she’s now ready to move on to something new and is excited to join the Foot Locker team as it navigates its next chapter after the sale.

“I am thrilled to join and lead Foot Locker North America at such a transformative moment,” Freeman said in a statement after the acquisition was completed. “Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to build on Foot Locker’s rich heritage and deliver innovative experiences to a variety of footwear consumers—from athletes to sneaker enthusiasts and everyone in between. I look forward to working with the talented Foot Locker team as we accelerate growth, enrich our brand partnerships, and inspire the next generation of consumers.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods bought Foot Locker for $2.4 billion and plans to operate it as a standalone business.