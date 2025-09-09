Subscribe
Business & Economy

Foot Locker Hires Former Nike Exec Behind Yeezy Resale Scandal

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sign Trainers Shop And Shoe Brand Foot Locker

Source: Mike Kemp / Getty

Dick’s Sporting Goods has completed its purchase of Foot Locker, and with the acquisition comes new employees.

Returning to the sportswear industry is Ann Freeman, previously known as Ann Hebert, who was once the VP of Nike North America, and has now been appointed president of Foot Locker’s North America operations.

If her name sounds familiar, it’s because she was embroiled in controversy when she was at the Swoosh until stepping down in 2021.

It was discovered that her son Joe was running his sneaker reselling business, West Coast Streetwear, and used her credit card to fund it.

It began when Joe spoke to Bloomberg Businessweek about his growing business, particularly an instance where he bought $132,000 worth of Yeezy Boost 350 Zyon and flipped them for a $20,000 profit. 

He wanted to prove his earnings to the business outlet, so he turned over the financial statements of the American Express card used to buy the Yeezy haul, which is when it was discovered that his mom’s name was on the card instead of his.

Nike then conducted an internal investigation and determined that there was no wrongdoing. However, the situation’s optics weren’t entirely sound, as she was in charge of Nike’s direct-to-consumer strategy, which affects the resale market. So, she decided to step down after 25 years at the company.

A few years removed from the blow-up, she’s now ready to move on to something new and is excited to join the Foot Locker team as it navigates its next chapter after the sale.

“I am thrilled to join and lead Foot Locker North America at such a transformative moment,” Freeman said in a statement after the acquisition was completed. “Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to build on Foot Locker’s rich heritage and deliver innovative experiences to a variety of footwear consumers—from athletes to sneaker enthusiasts and everyone in between. I look forward to working with the talented Foot Locker team as we accelerate growth, enrich our brand partnerships, and inspire the next generation of consumers.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods bought Foot Locker for $2.4 billion and plans to operate it as a standalone business. 

Related Tags

Foot Locker nike

More from Cassius Life
Trending
Alex Hill
Keepers of the Culture

Not Just an Influencer—An Influence: How ‘Just Add Hot Sauce’ Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community

Jimmy Akingbola - Amazon Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘My Experience Shaped Everything’—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry

JEROME BAKER
Keepers of the Culture

“This Is Really Home For Me” Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back And Entrepreneurship

Kandi Burruss Amazon Prime Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘Always Work On Your Next Move’—Kandi Burruss Talks Leaving ‘Housewives,’ Broadway Wins, And Her Mogul Mindset

21 Items
Sports

Venus Williams Weighs In As Ostapenko Formally Apologizes To Taylor Townsend For “No Class” Comment

15 Items
Pop Culture

Ray J Kicked Off Mafiathon 3 Stream After Trying To Shower With Kai Cenat & Yelling “Free Puff”

BET Awards 2025 - Show
12 Items
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”

13 Items
Pop Culture

Drake Claims (The Very Married) WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Is His Muse

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close