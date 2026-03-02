Subscribe
Television

'Raising Kanan's Final Season Teaser Hints Pain Is Coming

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s Final Season Gets New Teaser & Release Date

Eerily missing in the teaser is Raq (Patina Miller), whose fate was left up in the air following the season 4 finale.

Published on March 1, 2026
Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Power never ends, but Raising Kanan’s fifth and final season is on the way, and now we have a new teaser and release date.

Starz dropped a new trailer for season 5 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and it looks like things will be getting hectic on the streets of Southside Jamaica, Queens. Teasing an epic conclusion is on the way for fans when the show returns on June 12.

Raq Is Not In The Teaser Trailer

Eerily missing in the teaser is Raq (Patina Miller), whose fate was left up in the air following the season 4 finale, leaving fans to wonder if Kanan (Mekai Curtis) killed his own mother in a fit of blind rage, following the death of his best friend Famous, and girlfirend (Antonio Ortiz), after Snaps (Wendell Pierce) and Pop (Erika Woods) lied to him and said his mom killed both of them.

There are plenty of emotional moments in the teaser hinting at some real crazy sh*t going down, that will surely blow our minds.

The official synopsis for Raising Kanan’s fifth and final season reads:

Now, in Season Five, Kanan’s (Mekai Curtis) true ruthlessness takes shape. He knows exactly who he is and who he must become to defeat his enemies. Kanan solidifies his place in the Queens drug business alongside Southside legend Breeze (Shameik Moore), and their alliance sets the stage for a reckoning that will ripple through every player in this dangerous game. Whether it’s the Thomas family facing the collapse of their reign, Unique (Joey Bada$$) fighting to preserve his legacy or the Mafia maneuvering behind the scenes, many sacrifices will be made. However, nothing will stand in the way of Kanan’s pursuit of power. After all, this isn’t the end for Kanan Stark. It’s just the beginning.

Oh, we cannot wait.

CassiusLife will be breaking down every episode when season 5 begins on June 12.

You can see more photos below.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Source: Starz
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Raising Kanan
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Source: Starz
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Source: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Source: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Source: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Power Book III: Raising Kanan

