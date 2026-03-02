Subscribe
Close
Movies

'Scary Movie 6' Teases Return of OG Characters & More Spoofs

The Wayans Bros Spoof ‘Get Out’ & ‘Sinners’ In First ‘Scary Movie 6’ Trailer

It's been over a decade since we got a new installment in the Scary Movie franchise, and for the sixth film, the OGs that made the films great are finally back.

Published on March 2, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The new film is a direct follow-up to Scary Movie 5, which, for the first time in franchise history, didn't feature Anna Faris's Cindy Campbell and Regina Hall's Brenda Meeks. 
  • Scary Movie 6 takes cracks at recent horror flicks like M3GAN, Smile, Get Out, The Substance, Wednesday, and everyone's new favorite vampire flick, Sinners.
'Scary Movie 6' Teases Return of OG Characters & More Spoofs
Paramount Pictures / Miramax / Scary Movie 6

The Wayans Brothers are hoping their return in Scary Movie 6 can restore their beloved horror movie spoof franchise to its former glory.

It’s been over a decade since we got a new installment in the Scary Movie franchise, and for the sixth film, the OGs that made the films great are finally back.

The Wayans Brothers are back in control for Scary Movie 6, and so are the original characters from the first two films, which will make fans very happy.

The new film is a direct follow-up to Scary Movie 5, which, for the first time in franchise history, didn’t feature Anna Faris’s Cindy Campbell and Regina Hall’s Brenda Meeks

The film is written by Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory Wayans, along with Rick Alvarez. It brings back fan favorites Cindy, Brenda, Shorty (Marlon Wayans), and Ray (Shawn Wayans) as they once again navigate a fictional world full of all the characters from different horror movies, including Ghostface from Scream, which kickstarted the Scary Movie franchise.

What Can Fans Expect From Scary Movie 6?

That same formula continues with Scary Movie 6, taking cracks at recent horror flicks like M3GAN, Smile, Get Out, The Substance, Wednesday, and everyone’s new favorite vampire flick, Sinners.

Political correctness also isn’t safe. The trailer opens with Sydney Parks’s Dei Meeks making light of pronoun use, telling a straphanger watching her being killed that they prefer they/them pronouns.

Our current politics are also in the film, with Cindy telling Brenda she doesn’t think they should hug because she is a Republican and is “supposed to be racist now.” Brenda replies by saying she considers all white people to be racist.

Of course, there is plenty of NSFW humor just like the first film, with one of the killers getting assaulted with a sex toy.

As far as the reaction to Scary Movie 6, it seems that fans, for the most part, will be seated, mainly because of the return of the original characters and the Wayans brothers being involved again.

Scary Movie 6 hits theaters June 12. You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

Marlon Wayans movies regina hall

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP

    Donald Trump & His Administration Are Getting Cooked Over "Operation Epic Fury"

    Hip-Hop Wired
    CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary

    Drew Sidora & Tyler Lepley Headline CheMinistry's 10-Year Anniversary Experience

    Global Grind
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy

    T.I.'s Son, Domani Drops 'Ms.Jackson' Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Lionsgate's HBCU Band x Michael collab asset

    FAMU’s Marching 100, Southern’s Human Jukebox & Jackson State’s Sonic Boom Of The South Honor Michael Jackson Ahead Of ‘Michael’ Premiere

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    There Are No Small Roles: Christian Robinson On Faith, Craft, and Purpose

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    Purpose Behind the Lens: How Nate Edwards Films the Extraordinary Inside the Everyday

    Comment
    Renae Bluitt Keepers of the Culture She Did That.
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Building With Purpose — How Renae Bluitt Champions Black Women Entrepreneurs

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Be Rooted: How Jasmin Foster Built A Lifestyle Brand For Black Women, By Black Women

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close