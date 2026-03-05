Magic City Says Relax: Hawks Night Will Be Wings, Music And Zero Nudity

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The good people over at Magic City strip club want everyone to calm down as they addressed the backlash surrounding the Atlanta Hawks’ tribute to the historic strip club that has become a cultural hub in Atlanta.

A TMZ reporter spoke with Magic City manager JuJu Barney and dancer “Yaya” on TMZ Live, Wednesday, where they explained exactly what fans can expect on March 16.

“There will be no nudity whatsoever, at all,” Barney said. “There will be no signs of nudity, there will be no nudity at all. It’s strictly just wings and music and people having a good time.”

While Barney acknowledged that Magic City is, in fact, a strip club, he added that the brand is far more than just that.

“It’s more of an iconic place where anybody who’s a CEO, NBA player, politician, actresses, actors, they all come, and they’re all normal when they come here. Everybody’s the same when they come to Magic City. And it’s more than strip, [it’s] more about the culture, the hip hop, the music, the food, the fun vibes.”

And you know that happiness and lemon pepper wings generally bring out the purists who can’t stand adults enjoying themselves. San Antonio Spurs back up center Luke Kornet took to Medium to call the night “disrespectful to women.”

So TMZ asked an actual woman, Yaya, for her position on Kornet’s take. She noted that she believed his heart was in the right place, but added that Magic City had done a lot for women while she’s worked there.

“They’ve taken me across the globe,” she said. “They helped support me throughout my entire mid-20s so far, and one thing that I have to say is I don’t feel used, I don’t feel degraded.”

“I feel like this collaboration, honestly, is more celebratory energy than anything that he’s trying to make it seem like. So I honestly don’t see how this could be a bad thing for the women, and I think that this type of advertisement is what’s going to even help them get out of the club.”

Meanwhile, you know who doesn’t care about any of this? The Atlanta Hawks, who plan on having their night and haven’t talked about not hosting the iconic Atlanta hotspot, not one time.

