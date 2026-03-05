California State University Coach Arrested For Allegedly Being A Pimp

Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

Student-athletes no longer have to work side jobs for extra cash thanks to the advent of NIL deals, but unfortunately, the same can’t be said for coaches, especially those at smaller schools.

One coach from California State University, Bakersfield, allegedly had a side hustle that turned dark when he found a second job as a pimp.

According to ESPN, it started back in August when CSUB’s then-head coach, Rod Barnes, opened an anonymous email from a tipster who accused his temporary assistant coach, Kevin Mays, of trafficking women across Las Vegas, Oregon, Washington, and California.

“FIX IT OR THE WHOLE STAFF WILL FALL,” read the email, calling the alert a “first warning and a final warning.”

“HE IS TRAFFICKING A GIRL BY THE NAME OF [redacted] HE HAS BEEN TRAFFICKING THIS GIRL SINCE MAY,” the email read, according to police records.

Barnes forwarded the email to the school’s HR department, which passed it off to campus security, which led to Mays getting arrested, and he now sits in jail without bail.

He’s been hit with a long list of charges, including pimping, possession of automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to sell, possession of child pornography, and distribution of obscene matter involving minors.

Police later further implicated Mays when they discovered he’d rented a car with Enterprise under the school’s account and let one of the sex workers use it for work.

That alleged victim was later the subject of a sting operation by the Sacramento police when they scheduled a “date” with her, and later discovered the hotel room she was using for her services was rented by Mays.

His attorney refuses to comment, but Mays pleaded not guilty.

Mays played at CSUB from 2014-2016, and after his dreams of international basketball stardom didn’t pan out, he returned to the school as a player-development coordinator. He’d later get the temporary assistant coach gig, which paid him about $3,000 a month, so he turned to an alternative income.

See social media’s reaction to the shocking coach-turned-pimp below.