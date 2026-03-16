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Zazie Beetz Dazzles At Blerdcon, Talks 'They Will Kill You'

Zazie Beetz Dazzles At Blerdcon DC, Talks Headlining ‘They Will Kill You’ & More

For this year's Blerdcon DC, Zazie Beetz was one of the featured speakers and showcased 18 minutes of her upcoming film, They Will Kill You.

Published on March 15, 2026
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Zazie Beetz is arriving at a moment in her career that shows her in a light we’ve yet to see the talented performer undertake in the upcoming film, They Will Kill You. At this year’s Blerdcon DC, Zazie Beetz sat down with CASSIUS for a brief chat about They Will Kill You and what she hopes the feature will be received by viewers.

Zazie Beetz, who some might know from her standout role in FX’s Atlanta series, was one of the featured speakers at Blerdcon DC 2026. Ahead of speaking with Beetz, Blerdcon attendees were privileged to see 18 minutes of They Will Kill You, a comedic horror thriller starring Beetz, Patricia Arquette, Myha’la, and Tom Felton, among others.

Beetz, in the role of Asia, enters a mysterious building off a dark and rainy city street to apply for a job. Arquette, whose role wasn’t stated, brings Asia into the building and shows her to a room. From there, things get intense as a man attempts to assault Asia, but it doesn’t exactly end well for him or his cronies.

Zazie Beetz X Blerdcon DC 2026
Source: D.L. Chandler

Witnessing Beetz in total bad-ass mode was a thrill and completely illustrated that she is beyond equipped to be a leading actor in a major film. We’ll spare the gorier details of the clip, but let’s just say Beetz has a future in action films should that path be of interest to her.

After the preview airing, Beetz sat down with Lynae Vanee for a wide-ranging conversation centered on her role in the film, of course keeping it as spoiler-free as possible. We didn’t learn a ton more about Asia’s story, but Beetz shared that the character has layers that go further than her bone-crunching fighting abilities.

Zazie Beetz X Blerdcon DC 2026
Source: D.L. Chandler

In our chat with Beetz, who was beyond warm and humbly greeted Blerdocon attendees, including getting in on the act at a They Will Kill You makeup booth, the German-American New York native shared her excitement in playing Asia and getting a chance to carry a film.

“As an actor, you live for moments like this, where you can tell a dynamic story that, yes, is intense, but goes beyond just the shock and awe you usually see in horror,” Beetz explained about being the face of They Will Kill You.

When asked about the physicality of playing Asia, Beetz likened it to learning dance and praised her stunt double for taking on the hard parts.

“We trained for months to make sure the fight scenes were right, and it’s similar to a dance,” Beetz said. “You follow certain steps and rhythms, and of course, you want it to feel authentic. I believe we achieved that in the movie.”

Beetz also showed gratitude for director Kirill Sokolov, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Alex Litvak.

“Kirill said that he had me in mind for this role, and I couldn’t have been more flattered, so when I read the script that he and Alex put together, I committed to delivering and had a lot of fun doing so,” Beetz said.

In closing, Zazie Beetz hopes that fans can let go of the roles they’re familiar with seeing her in and give her a chance as Asia.

“It’s a different role for me, for sure, and it was taxing in a good way, but I hope that when people go see the film, they really fall in love with Asia and get to know her. I’m glad I did,” Beetz concluded.

They Will Kill You makes its theatrical debut on March 27. Check out some Blerdcon video from our family, MadameNoire, by clicking the links below.https://www.instagram.com/reels/DVpICe8CFld/

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DVpICe8CFld

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DVo_AQsCN0X

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DVowTj4CMUQ

Photo: Getty/D.L. Chandler

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