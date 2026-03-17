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Delroy Lindo Was All of Us When Sean Penn Won An Oscar

Delroy Lindo’s Lack of Applause Following Sean Penn’s Oscar Win Sparks Social Media Reactions

Delory Lindo will always be a winner in our books.

Published on March 17, 2026
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  • Lindo's lack of enthusiasm for Penn's Oscar win quickly went viral on social media, with most folks standing with the seasoned actor, believing he was robbed of a moment he had been waiting for in his decades-old acting career, comparing it to the moment Angela Bassett lost in the Best Supporting Actress category in 2023 to Jamie Lee Curtis.
  • Of course, some people felt Lindo was being disrespectful by not clapping.
Delroy Lindo Was All of Us When Sean Penn Won An Oscar
Frazer Harrison / Delroy Lindo

Delroy Lindo’s apparent disappointment after Sean Penn took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

There was a collective groan across social media when Kieran Culkin read Penn’s name off the card. Still, most noticeably, it was Lindo’s lack of applause and stone-cold demeanor upon learning he wouldn’t be going home with an Oscar for his brilliant performance in Sinners.

Penn, who has had multiple legal troubles and controversies in the past few years, won for his portrayal as Colonel Lockjaw in One Battle After Another, which, to many disappointed viewers, also took home the Oscars’ ultimate award of Best Picture over Sinners.

Lindo’s lack of enthusiasm for Penn’s Oscar win quickly went viral on social media, with most folks standing with the seasoned actor, believing he was robbed of a moment he had been waiting for in his decades-old acting career, comparing it to the moment Angela Bassett lost in the Best Supporting Actress category in 2023 to Jamie Lee Curtis.

“I’m very glad Delroy didn’t clap. Nonsense,” one person’s post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

“delroy not clapping cause he knows that’s some bullshit,” another post read.

Another post read, “THE DELROY LINDO SNUB ARE YOU FUCKING SERIOUS SEAN PENN????”

Of course, some people felt Lindo was being disrespectful by not clapping, with one person writing on social media, “I’m sorry it was classless.”

Delory Lindo will always be a winner in our books.

You can see more reactions below.

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