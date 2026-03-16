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Ryan Coogler Secures 1st Oscar For Penning ‘Sinners’

Ryan Coogler wins Oscar for "Sinners" script, making history as second Black man to win Best Original Screenplay.

Published on March 16, 2026
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98th Oscars - Press Room
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Ryan Coogler knew he was leaving a trail of fire when he put pen to paper while crafting the Sinners script, and the Academy rightfully rewarded him for his film.

Coming into the night, Sinners was the nominated movie ever with 16 noms, and it was a rough start for everyone’s favorite vampire period drama/horror, with the film going 0 for 4 until Coogler won for Best Original Screenplay.

The win was the first for the Black Panther director, and he became the second Black man to win the award, following Jordan Peele, who won back in 2018 for his masterpiece, Get Out.

Coogler beat out some stiff competition in a field that also included Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme, Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value, and Robert Kaplow for Blue Moon

Coogler’s Oscar win for original screenplay comes after he already won similar recognition at the Baftas, Writers Guild, and Critics Choice awards, and earned a nomination at the Golden Globes.

In a fitting touch, Coogler was presented the award from his MCU brethren, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, and was greeted with a standing ovation.

Jokingly, he kept his speech short and sweet, noting that because he’s from Oakland, California, he has a propensity for talking too much.

During his speech, he thanked his Sinners cast and crew and his wife, Zinzi, who served as a producer on the film, telling her that she made every day better than the one before, and of course, his parents, who were also in attendance, “Thank y’all for making me believe in myself.”

Coogler also made sure to show love to his kids, saying, “to my babies that are at home watching. I apologize for all the time away. Dad loves you.”

“Memories are all we have. I hope I’ll give you some great ones. And that y’all blessed to live a long life, and your dad becomes just a memory. I want y’all to remember this one thing. I love y’all more than anything. Thank you.”

So Far, Sinners Won Three Oscars On The Night

Coogler wasn’t the only winner from his film on the night. His longtime collaborator, Ludwig Göransson, won the award for Best Original Score for his work on Sinners, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw won for Best Cinematography, becoming the first woman ever to win the award.

We shall see if Michael B. Jordan wins for Best Actor, Coogler wins for Best Director, and if the movie takes home the night’s biggest award, Best Picture.

Until then, you can see reactions to Coogler, Göransson, and Arkapaw’s Oscar wins below.

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