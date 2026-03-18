Subscribe
Close
Recent

Jay-Z Announces 2 Yankee Stadium Shows

JAŸ-Z Announces 2 Yankee Stadium Shows Celebrating ‘Reasonable Doubt’ & ‘The Blueprint’

The pair of concerts will be in celebration of two of the “Empire State of Mind” rapper’s classic albums — his debut project, Reasonable Doubt, and his sixth opus, The Blueprint.

Published on March 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FBL-WC-CLUB-2025-MATCH62-PSG-REAL MADRID
Source: JUAN MABROMATA / Getty

JAŸ-Z is officially back on his bully. On Wednesday (March 18), the Hip-Hop mogul announced that he will be performing two dates in Yankee Stadium in July.

The pair of concerts will be in celebration of two of the “Empire State of Mind” rapper’s classic albums — his debut project, Reasonable Doubt, and his sixth opus, The Blueprint.

Roc Nation and Live Nation made the announcement in a social media post that revealed that shows are going down July 10 and July 11. It seems that the July 10 date will be a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, while the next night will be in homage to the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

It appears that Jigga is trying to lock down another summer. On Tuesday (March 17), JAŸ-Z revealed that he would be headlining The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on May 30. He’ll be handling co-headlining duties alongside The Roots, and organizers are so hype they moved it to Philadelphia’s Belmont Plateau.

“Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing JAŸ-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us,” Shawn Gee, the Roots’ manager and president of Live Nation Urban, said in a statement. “After meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker and hearing her vision for Philadelphia 250, she truly inspired us to dream even bigger, and we’re grateful to her, Commissioner Susan Slawson, Jazelle Jones and everyone who helped make it happen. We can’t wait to see everyone in May at the Plat.”

But back to NYC, the Boogie Down Bronx stadium is familiar territory for the Brooklyn rapper. Back in 2013, Hova’s “Legends of the Summer Tour,” with Justin Timberlake, performed at the venue in July as well.

More details are forthcoming. But for now, the “JAŸ-Z album watch” delegation has plenty of evidence that new music is on the horizon.

See the reactions below.

Related Tags

Jay Z Yankee Stadium

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Friends of Ireland 2026

    Donald Trump Claims He Spoke With A Former President About Iran, Aides For The 4 Living Presidents Deny That Happened

    Hip-Hop Wired
    South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

    South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Kendrick Sampson

    Who All Gon' Be There: Kendrick Sampson’s BLD PWR Birthday Bash Brings The Houston Community Together

    Global Grind
    On the Set of "The Color Purple"

    They Were Robbed: The Biggest Black Oscar Snubs That Still Hurt

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Terrence Howard Announces Lawsuit Against CAA Over "Empire" Salary
    16 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Terrence Howard Opens Up About Traumatic Childhood Sex Abuse With “At Least 100” Girls

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment
    12 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Michael Porter Jr. Labeled A “Psychopath” By Ex-Girlfriend Actress Madison Pettis

    Comment
    NBA: JAN 13 Lakers at Mavericks
    13 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The Most Underrated Players In NBA History

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close