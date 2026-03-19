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The NPIWFF Served Up Opulent Vibes In The Bahamas

Published on March 19, 2026
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2026 Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival At Atlantis Paradise Island - Day 2
Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

The Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF) still understands the assignment. The fourth annual event offered even more of the excellent dining, spirits and vibes attendees have to come to expect, while keeping things just like you need your seafood, fresh.

There were plenty of the usual suspects of renowned chefs on hand who make their attendance a yearly routine. Those include Chef JJ Johnson. Chef Michael Symon and Chef Jose Andrea. Also on hand this year were names familiar to any card-carrying food like Chef Aaron Sanchez and Chef Antonia Lofaso. The latter hosted what can be considered the festival’s keystone event, the Jerk Jam on Saturday night (March 14), which featured Sugar Ray as its headliner.

While Thursday’s evening event (“Tacos & Tequila”) was hampered by rain and an AWOL DJ Pauly D, those in attendance still had a good time thanks to plenty of great food and libations. Chef Sanchez was serving a particual tasty chipotle taco. Friday’s event was the “Taste Of Paradise” and featured plenty of rum. A standout dish was a “charcoal-kissed” red snapper courtesy of the famed Chef Tom Colicchio.

Saturday night’s capper, the “Jerk Jam” was on point but those who got up early the next night also got a treat. The R&B Brunch was hosted by Chef Johnson (who also had the responsibility the prior night). The special musical guest was R&B singer Mya, who sung her own hits as well as some covers while attendees enjoyed a southern-inspired buffet of dishes.

While the world we are currently living in under a serious quagmire, there is no shame in taking time to enjoy life to the fullest, especially in the Bahamas. There’s no doubt that the NPIFWW will continue to provide a delightful escape.

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