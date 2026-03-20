Jaylen Brown Got His Teammates’ Birth Charts On Deck & The Internet Is Cooking Him For It

Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

Leave it to Jaylen Brown to turn team bonding into a full-blown astrology session and the internet is not letting him live it down. The Boston Celtics shooting guard says that astrology, numerology and the Chinese zodiac have improved his communication with his teammates.

Brown recently went viral after revealing that he had memorized all his teammates’ zodiac signs and even delved into numerology to better communicate with them. What started as a thoughtful leadership strategy quickly turned into social media comedy gold.

Check out the original interview:

According to clips circulating online and commentary from Gil’s Arena, former NBA players were especially confused by Brown’s approach. One viral moment featured jokes about how “these dudes in today’s NBA are different,” with hosts poking fun at how deeply Brown tapped into astrology to connect with his squad.

Here’s a clip from Gil’s Arena Show:

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Now, to be fair, Brown was not just pulling birth charts for fun. Reports show he genuinely studied both Western and Chinese zodiac signs to understand personality traits and communication styles. He even broke down how teammates might respond differently based on their Chinese zodiac animals. Whether they are a “Dog,” “Tiger,” or “Dragon,” all in the name of leadership, Jaylen is going the extra mile to learn his teammates.

But of course, the internet heard “zodiac signs” and immediately ran with it.

On X, users joked that Brown is giving “spiritual girl energy,” while others debated whether this is genius-level leadership or just a little too deep for the locker room. The viral clip sparked everything from lighthearted roasting to real conversations about how athletes connect off the court.

And honestly, this is very on brand for Brown. He has long been known as one of the more introspective and intellectual players in the league. Whether he is speaking on social issues, business moves, or astrology, he tends to move a little differently than your average NBA star.

The funny part is that behind all the jokes, there might actually be something to it. Brown has said the goal was to learn how each teammate thinks and responds, then tailor his communication accordingly. That kind of intentional leadership is not something you hear about every day in sports.

Still, that has not stopped the jokes from flying.

Because while some fans are calling it innovative, others are looking at Brown like he just tried to run a team meeting based on Mercury retrograde.

Either way, Jaylen Brown is going to lead his way, zodiac charts and all. Whether you think it is genius or just plain funny, he has definitely given the timeline something to talk about today.

See the reactions below: