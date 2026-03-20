BLACK WATCH: (3.14.26) ‘Age Of Attraction,’ ‘A Different World’ & More

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

Spring is starting finally creep back but that doesn’t mean have to be outside all the time. Maybe you got allergies, or maybe it’s raining, but you always need to have a good streaming recommend in your back pocket.

CassiusLife’s latest Black Watch lines up an OG classic from the late 80’s and early 90’s, another Netflix dating show, a look at how the McDonald’s All America game has impacted basketball, and more..

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

A Different World – Netflix

Source: Lynn Goldsmith / Getty

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For a certain generation, A Different World is and continues to be everything. The exploits of Dwayne Wayne, Whitley Gilbert and all their HBCU co-eds, and we’ll include Marisa Tomei, inspired a generation of Black kids to go to college, with a lot of laughs, and lessons, along the way.

So it’s no wonder that Netflix has rebooted the series, with a bunch of OG cast members scheduled to make a return to the 10-episode series, too. So it’s only right that you catch up on the original series, or at least your favorite episodes, which conveniently happen to be on Netflick right now. Also, Dwayne Wayne’s sneaker game is still elite.

Watch A Different World on Netflix. —Alvin aqua Blanco

Meal Ticket – Prime Video

Prime Video / Meal Ticket

Since 1977, the McDonald’s All American Games have been showcasing the nation’s top high school basketball talent.

Prime Video’s newest doc, directed by Corey Colvin, Carlton Gerard Sabbs, tabs NBA legends and future stars to share how the McDonald’s All American basketball game jumpstarted their careers while expressing its importance to the basketball world.

The doc features McDonald’s All Americans Blake Griffin, JJ Redick, Grant Hill, Flau’jae Johnson, Jalen Rose, Seimone Augustus, Patrick Ewing, Dereck Lively II, Candace Parker, Dominique Wilkins, Tracy McGrady, Paul Pierce, Breanna Stewart, Alonzo Mourning, A’ja Wilson, Amar’e Stoudemire, and Chris Mullin, among others, as well as footage that any basketball junkie would come to appreciate.

Meal Ticket is streaming now on Prime Video. – Bernard Beanz Smalls

Age Of Attraction – Netflix

Netflix’s latest reality dating show dropped this month, and the premise is one of the more interesting ones to date. What if you found love in a person, knowing that there was a possibility of a large age gap? That is the concept behind Age of Attraction.

Inspired in part by hosts Nick Viall, a veteran of the reality television space, and his wife, Natalie Joy, the pair’s own 18-year age gap in their relationship hasn’t dulled their romantic ascension one bit.

Age of Attraction has just a scant number of Black guests in its series, including Derrick Fleming, Jorge Sanchez, Leah Woolfolk, and Vanell Femmou. Without giving too much of the plot up, we will say that some of the ages of the contestants will shock you. But beyond that, the issues that the newly minted couples face are myriad and make for a breezy weekend binge.

Stream Age of Attraction on Netflix —D.L. Chandler

Master Of None – Netflix

Source: Master Of None / Master of None

Master of None is loosely based on the life of its creator, comedian Aziz Ansari, but anyone going through an evolution—whether personal or professional—can relate. The awkward, high-stress moments are met with Ansari’s oddball levity, and his right hand, Denise, played by Lena Waithe. That’s perhaps never more true in navigating cultures in the home-for-Thanksgiving episode, where hilarity ensues with Waithe’s girlfriend, played by the illustrious Erica Mena. (Special shout-out to Angela Bassett and Kym Whitley, too.) The season three switch-up that completely kicks Ansari out of the picture and focuses the spotlight on Waithe is unexpected, but so be it.

Stream Master of None on Netflix. — Bruce Goodwin II