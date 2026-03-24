Subscribe
Close
Recent

UConn’s 53-Point Syracuse Blowout Called A “Personal Attack” By Coach

UConn’s 53-Point Syracuse Blowout Called A “Personal Attack” By Orange Coach

UConn dominated Syracuse in a lopsided NCAA Tournament win, prompting coach Felisha Legette-Jack to speak out.

Published on March 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Syracuse v Connecticut
Source: Joe Buglewicz / Getty

Whether it’s the NBA playoffs or the NCAA March Madness, lowly ranked teams know they’re likely going to get whooped if not for some Cinderella miracle moment.

On the ladies’ side of the NCAA tourney, the one team you don’t want to ever have to go up against is UConn.

The 12-time champion, Geno Auriemma-led squad is known for their insane streaks (including a 111-game winning streak from 2014-2017), and Syracuse had the impossible task of going up against them in the round of 32.

Unsurprisingly, the Orange got absolutely pummeled, and it was pretty clear early on when UConn opened up with a streak and ended the first quarter, 33-8, after a 31-point run.

It was more of the same in the second quarter as UConn had a staggering 65-12 lead.

Competition evened out in the second half, but the damage was already done at the hands of Azzi Fudd. UConn cruised to a 98-45 win, and Syracuse’s coach Felisha Legette-Jack was pretty upset. But not just about this loss, but because it’s been a routine heartbreak.

“For us to do what we’ve done, to continuously have to come to UConn, and every single school that I go to…It’s unfair to the young people,” she said in the post-game presser. “I don’t know what it is. Somebody said, is there something that they might have against me? If that’s the case, then we need to communicate about that.”

Unlike the men’s March Madness games —which are hosted around the country at somewhat neutral locations— the top four women’s teams host games on their own campus, which gives them a crazy home-floor advantage 

“After being in this business for 37 years, and to have to come and be in this particular bracket every fricking year is unacceptable,” Legette-Jack continued. “It’s wrong. It’s — somebody — and if you’re on the committee and you’ve been around for more than a year or two or five to 10, 15 years, you understand what that looks like. I have been on those committees to see how it’s done, how you can put people on different lines. Put us on a 10-line, whatever. But for us to continue to come to Connecticut year after year after year is, to me, it’s a personal attack, because I just think that we are way better than what we performed today.”

Legette-Jack did salute Auriemma and UConn for building a world-class women’s team, but with her team going 26-9 for the season and 12-6 in the ACC, they were hoping to go further.

See the social media reaction to the blowout below, with this much blowback.

Related Tags

syracuse uconn

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere

    Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For GoFundMe Donation

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Vintage Map Of Africa Continent On Retro Paper Background

    Map Showing Africa's True Size Goes Viral

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles

    Cardi B Tackles Inbox Anxiety With Yahoo's New AI-Powered Planning Tool

    Global Grind
    The Chi

    'The Chi' Signs Off: Paramount+ Shares First Look Photos From Its Final Season

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
    14 Items
    Recent  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Angela Simmons Goes Viral For Rocking a NY Yankees Fitted Cap Corset

    Comment
    BIG3 - Week One
    16 Items
    Recent  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Kenyon Martin Presses ‘Gil’s Arena’ Employee For Mocking His Speech Impediment & Reactions Are Mixed

    Comment
    Senate Intelligence Committee Hears Testimony From Top Officials On Worldwide Threats
    12 Items
    News  |  By Lance Strong

    FBI Director Kash Patel Gets Laughed At For His Custom Jordan 1 Lows

    Comment
    98th Oscars - Arrivals
    8 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Tron Snow

    Delroy Lindo’s Lack of Applause Following Sean Penn’s Oscar Win Sparks Social Media Reactions

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close